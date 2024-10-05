Saturday, October 5, 2024
Newsletter
Subscribe Digital Magazine
All

Top 5 This Week

Single Post Template - Urban Observer

FIM Motocross of Nations Will be Back to Ernee in France in 2026

Latest NewsMotoCrossOff-Road
2 min.read

Monster Energy Fim Motocross Of Nations Will Be Back To Ernee In France In 2026

Infront Moto Racing is thrilled to officially announce that the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations will return to Ernée, France in 2026. After the unforgettable success of last year’s event, fans can once again look forward to witnessing the world’s best motocross riders battle it out on the iconic and one of the sport’s most beloved venues.

With the great support of the Motoclub of Ernée, FFM and an outstanding team of organizers led by Philippe Lecomte, the confidence is high in that the 2026 event will be in the continuity of the very successful past events run in Ernée. The 2026 edition promises to be electric once again with an always fierce French team aiming for victory on home soil backed by the incredible supporters and an atmosphere charged with passion from fans across the globe.

Infront Moto Racing CEO, David Luongo: “Today is a big day for announcements. I think everybody still remembers last year’s Motocross of Nations in Ernée. So, here we are today to announce that the Monster Energy Motocross of Nations will be returning to Ernée in 2026. For all the French fans and everyone with those great memories from last year, you can already prepare to return to this beautiful racetrack in Ernée. The event will once again be organized by Philippe Lecomte and his team, who delivered what many consider one of the biggest events in motocross history. We are confident that their efforts will raise the bar even higher than last year. We will have a competitive French team, and it’s a great pleasure for us to work with Philippe and the FFM on this project. France is a country with a passionate motocross fan base and we will come back regularly. Every time we have a race in France, the public turns out in massive numbers. The atmosphere is always fantastic. So, it’s a big honour for us to return, and we can’t wait for 2026 already. Great news for motocross!”

FFM Motocross Commission President, Jean-Pierre Forest: “We are very happy to return to Ernée for the Motocross of Nations, and we want to thank the Motoclub of Ernée and Philippe Lecomte for organizing an amazing event last year and another one in 2026. We are collaborating with the Motoclub of Ernée and the FFM, and this collaboration is what truly makes the event great. We regret that Philippe Poirier (FFM President) could not be here, but he is ecstatic about this news. I would also like to thank David Luongo and Infront Moto Racing for the excellent collaboration we have with both Infront Moto Racing and the Federation. We are really excited to return to Ernée.”

Moto Club Ernée President, Philippe Lecomte: “We are so happy to welcome the Motocross of Nations once again. Last year was amazing, and we are excited to repeat the experience. All of our partners are ready to join us in this project and we need every one of them to make it happen. The staff and volunteers are prepared and eager to run the event, and they are just as excited as we are. Lastly, I would like to thank Infront Moto Racing, the FIM, and the French Federation for their confidence and support. Thank you.”

For more news check out our dedicated MXGP/MX2 News page

Or visit the official MXGP website mxgp.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.mxgp.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Bagnaia capitalises as Acosta slides out and Bastianini duels Marquez at Motegi

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Bagnaia capitalises as Acosta slides out and Bastianini duels Marquez at Motegi

Latest News 0
The Italian wins an incredible Tissot Sprint ahead of...

Dixon times it right to claim pole, Ogura to start P9 on home turf

Latest News 0
Tricky conditions were the name of the game in...

Ortola sets lap record to pocket pole as Alonso faces match point from P3

Latest News 0
For the second weekend in a row, Ivan Ortola...

Most Popular

Bagnaia capitalises as Acosta slides out and Bastianini duels Marquez at Motegi

Latest News 0
The Italian wins an incredible Tissot Sprint ahead of...

Dixon times it right to claim pole, Ogura to start P9 on home turf

Latest News 0
Tricky conditions were the name of the game in...

Ortola sets lap record to pocket pole as Alonso faces match point from P3

Latest News 0
For the second weekend in a row, Ivan Ortola...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Bagnaia Capitalises As Acosta Slides Out And Bastianini Duels Marquez At Motegi

Bagnaia capitalises as Acosta slides out and Bastianini duels Marquez at...

Frank Duggan - 0