FIM Motocross of Nations Will be Back to Ernee in France in 2026

Infront Moto Racing is thrilled to officially announce that the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations will return to Ernée, France in 2026. After the unforgettable success of last year’s event, fans can once again look forward to witnessing the world’s best motocross riders battle it out on the iconic and one of the sport’s most beloved venues.

With the great support of the Motoclub of Ernée, FFM and an outstanding team of organizers led by Philippe Lecomte, the confidence is high in that the 2026 event will be in the continuity of the very successful past events run in Ernée. The 2026 edition promises to be electric once again with an always fierce French team aiming for victory on home soil backed by the incredible supporters and an atmosphere charged with passion from fans across the globe.

Infront Moto Racing CEO, David Luongo: “Today is a big day for announcements. I think everybody still remembers last year’s Motocross of Nations in Ernée. So, here we are today to announce that the Monster Energy Motocross of Nations will be returning to Ernée in 2026. For all the French fans and everyone with those great memories from last year, you can already prepare to return to this beautiful racetrack in Ernée. The event will once again be organized by Philippe Lecomte and his team, who delivered what many consider one of the biggest events in motocross history. We are confident that their efforts will raise the bar even higher than last year. We will have a competitive French team, and it’s a great pleasure for us to work with Philippe and the FFM on this project. France is a country with a passionate motocross fan base and we will come back regularly. Every time we have a race in France, the public turns out in massive numbers. The atmosphere is always fantastic. So, it’s a big honour for us to return, and we can’t wait for 2026 already. Great news for motocross!”

FFM Motocross Commission President, Jean-Pierre Forest: “We are very happy to return to Ernée for the Motocross of Nations, and we want to thank the Motoclub of Ernée and Philippe Lecomte for organizing an amazing event last year and another one in 2026. We are collaborating with the Motoclub of Ernée and the FFM, and this collaboration is what truly makes the event great. We regret that Philippe Poirier (FFM President) could not be here, but he is ecstatic about this news. I would also like to thank David Luongo and Infront Moto Racing for the excellent collaboration we have with both Infront Moto Racing and the Federation. We are really excited to return to Ernée.”

Moto Club Ernée President, Philippe Lecomte: “We are so happy to welcome the Motocross of Nations once again. Last year was amazing, and we are excited to repeat the experience. All of our partners are ready to join us in this project and we need every one of them to make it happen. The staff and volunteers are prepared and eager to run the event, and they are just as excited as we are. Lastly, I would like to thank Infront Moto Racing, the FIM, and the French Federation for their confidence and support. Thank you.”

