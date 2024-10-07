Gear up for your sunny adventure escape with Dainese

As the UK weather cools down, many are heading for a sunny adventure escape so why not take Dainese’s new Super Adventure Absøluteshell™ jacket and trousers with you?

Super Adventure Absøluteshell™ Jacket

Ideal for long, adventurous off-road trips, the new Super Adventure jacket is the epitome of versatility, ergonomics, and functionality. Its design and wealth of features, including multiple pockets, make it a must-have for any rider.

Made from Duratex™ fabric combined with breathable ripstop, the Super Adventure offers unmatched mechanical strength and excellent comfort. The modular system includes a removable windproof cover on the torso, allowing for extra breathability. For even greater versatility, the torso cover features ventilation zippers on the chest and back, which, along with the zippers on the sleeves, give complete control over airflow.

No need to worry about unexpected rain as the removable Absøluteshell™ membrane can be worn over the jacket to protect against water or inside it as an additional barrier against the elements, stowing easily in the rear cargo pocket when not in use.

For protection, the jacket comes with EN 1621.1 Level 2-certified composite shoulder and elbow protectors. Those seeking even more, additional pockets allow for the integration of a type G back protector and the Pro-Armor Chest 2 PCs chest protectors.

Fully equipped to integrate with Dainese’s Smart Air, the jacket has a stretch construction and a back bellow to ensure it can be worn comfortably with or without the system. It is fully ‘Smart Air Ready’ too with fluo-yellow loops inside the jacket which allows direct connection to the system, meaning there’s just one jacket to remove when off the bike for ease.

Storage is never a problem with four exterior pockets, an interior waterproof pocket and space for a 1.5L hydration bladder. Reflective inserts boost visibility in low-light conditions, adding another layer of safety for those dusk or night rides.

The Super Adventure Absøluteshell™ Jacket is available for men in sizes UK34-54 and riders can choose from two colours – Glacier-Grey/Iron-Gate/Red or Tarmac/Black/Fluo-Yellow.

Available in dealerships soon the Super Adventure will have an RRP of £649.

Super Adventure Absøluteshell™ Pants

Complete the look with the Super Adventure Absøluteshell™ Trousers. Designed to offer maximum versatility for those embarking on adventurous off-road trips, they provide comfort without sacrificing safety or functionality.

Certified to EN 17092 Class AA, these trousers feature removable EN 1621.1 Level 2 composite protectors on the knees – with adjustable in height – and Pro-Shape 2.0 Level 1 protectors on the hips. Reflective inserts enhance visibility in darker conditions.

Comfort is a priority with washable leather inserts on the inner knees, allowing adventure or off-road boots over or under the trousers. Strategically-placed stretch fabric and Ripstop inserts ensure freedom of movement, while enhancing durability.

Like the jacket, the Super Adventure Trousers feature a removable Absøluteshell™ membrane, which can be worn over the trousers to protect against water, or inside them as additional protection from the elements. Breathable air mesh fabric panels, easily opened using the side ventilation zippers, ensure cooling when temperatures rise, simply by folding back the pocket covers.

Riders can choose between the Glacier-Grey/Iron-Gate/Red or Tarmac/Black/Fluo-Yellow to match the jacket.

Sizes are available in UK26-46 with an RRP of £429.

Seeker Gore-Tex® Boots

Pair the above outfit with Dainese’s premium adventure touring boots, the Seeker Gore-Tex®.

Designed with maximum comfort and protection for motorcycle trips on or off-road, the Seeker boots are made with a premium leather construction with waterproof Gore-Tex® Performance membrane. A shin guard made with Dainese’s Pro-Armor technology offers high levels of safety without restricting movement and closure is quick and secure due to the QuickLacing System with metal levers to fasten – the fit can be adjusted for comfort too.

The innovative asymmetrical Groundtrax® soles with differentiated gear and brake areas are designed to ensure the ideal stability, grip and traction both while riding and off the bike, no matter the terrain.

Available in a choice of black or army green – in sizes EU38-48 – the Seeker Gore-Tex®

Boots are priced from £399.

To locate your nearest Dainese dealer, visit www.nevis.uk.com or call 01425 478936.