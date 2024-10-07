New-for-2025 Ducati Scrambler models: the Icon Dark and the new Full Throttle

With a new appointment in the Ducati World Première 2025, Ducati has unveiled two new proposals for the Ducati Scrambler family to the public.

The Icon Dark, the most essential and modern model in the range, is designed for those who love the purest essence of the Ducati Scrambler and for those looking for a bike with clean lines and a lot of character.

The Full Throttle is updated in colour, with a livery that accentuates its post-heritage charm, harking back to the colours of racing vehicles from the 1970s.

Scrambler Icon Dark

The Icon Dark is the model that expresses the purest essence of Ducati Scrambler. A bike that eliminates the superfluous through its dark black looks, combining the minimal elegance of the second generation of Ducati Scrambler with the fun, light-hearted and free spirit of the Land of Joy, of which it represents the gateway model.

The essential and pure design enhances the timeless charm of the Dark liveries of Borgo Panigale bikes. A bike that encourages you to express your personality even more, ready to interpret the tastes and needs of each enthusiast using its livery to play with the customization possibilities that have always been a fundamental pillar of the Ducati Scrambler world.

The iconic teardrop tank, the distinctive element of Scrambler, in its total black livery creates a play of shades between the different materials, taken up by other details such as the front mudguard and the conveyors. The Ducati Scrambler logo on the Dark Stealth tank is more modern and in line with the aggressiveness of the matt black. The essential side panels and sporty tail fairing make the Dark line even lighter and sleeker.

Scrambler Full Throttle

The Scrambler Full Throttle is the sportiest proposal in the Ducati Scrambler range and is inspired by US Flat Track competitions on dirt ovals. The side number plates reprise the livery and bear the number 62 – 1962 was the year of the debut of the first Ducati Scrambler – in perfect Tracker style and, together with the sump guard, define a decidedly more aggressive look for those who do not want to go unnoticed.

The sporty character of the 2025 Full Throttle is underlined by the seat upholstery and the black and bronze heritage livery, a colour also taken up by the aluminium rims, inspired by 1970s racing motorcycles and cars, and the black finish of the exhaust heat shields and front side covers.

The lowered handlebar with variable section, a short front mudguard, a tail without the rear mudguard enhance the Tracker soul of the Full Throttle, embellished by the homologated Termignoni silencer, Ducati Performance LED indicators* and Ducati Quick Shift up/down as standard.

*In countries where approved

Scrambler Next-Gen

The second-generation Ducati Scrambler, born in 2023, is a bike capable of combining a contemporary and innovative Modern Classic look with technical content that sets the benchmark for the category. Essential, fun, easy to ride and with a great personality, it is the perfect choice for those who want a bike with a unique and recognisable style, dynamic and fun, accessible and safe for everyday use. A bike designed for those seeking freedom and wanting to share their style and way of being with others.

The classic Scrambler styling cues – the headlights, the tank, the shape of the instrumentation – remain key features, refined in style and with more up-to-date technical content, such as replaceable covers or the 4.3” TFT dashboard. And the Desmodue twin-cylinder engine, enhanced by the new clutch and alternator covers, belt covers and exhaust that leaves the engine completely exposed, is lighter and equipped with Ride-by-wire, quickshifter, Riding Modes and cornering ABS, to simultaneously increase riding pleasure and safety.

The air-cooled two-valve twin-cylinder confirms its maximum power of 73 horsepower and is also available in a 35-kW version for motorcyclists with an A2 license. The Scrambler Icon Dark and the new Full Throttle will arrive in dealerships starting from October and December 2024, respectively.

Customization

To give enthusiasts the chance to express their personality in the best way possible, Scrambler offers a wide choice in terms of clothing and accessories. Exhausts, seats, coloured covers, many components machined from solid – footrests, mirrors, tank caps – and soft bags, all viewable via the new online configurator.

