Honda’s premium Forza scooter family receives aesthetic changes, equipment upgrades and increased practicality for 25YM.

Honda’s popular Forza trio of GT scooters receive style, equipment and all-round usability updates for 25YM to further cement their status as the ultimate in premium transport for the city and beyond.

The range-topping Forza 750’s bodywork has undergone a taut, angular redesign which exudes dynamic maxi-scooter style. Up front, the new headlight unit with redesigned Daytime Running Lights shows a premium new face, whilst the integrated indicators elevate not only the style but also the visibility – and, ultimately, safety. Rounding out the 25YM visual revisions are new ‘3-by-3’ style 17-inch front and 15-inch rear wheels.

Practicality has been enhanced all-round, led by the new styling, which offers improved function in the shape of better wind protection and increased leg room. New running boards also increase rider comfort, whilst the reprofiled seat has been designed to be instantly comfortable whilst ensuring easy ground reach.

In common with its ‘adventure’ sibling the X-ADV, the Forza 750 uses a number of new materials for 2025, as one step towards the achievement of Honda’s long-term sustainability aims. There is a greatly increased application of recycled materials, and for the first time the biomass material DurabioTM is used for several bodywork parts.

All the upgrades build strongly on the Forza 750’s compelling combination of classic Grand Touring (GT) style and comfort mixed with sporty, engaging handling and punchy engine performance. The latter is derived from its torquey, fuel-efficient 745cc twin-cylinder powerplant, which offers adjustable characteristics through three default rider modes and a user defined option. The extensive specification also includes Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), which for 25YM offers a further refined RAIN mode, and the revised Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT), which features adjustments for smoother handling at slow speeds. The robust tubular steel frame, aluminium swingarm, 41mm USD forks, radial-mount four-piston brake calipers, and Pro-Link rear suspension continue to deliver the sports motorcycle levels of handling that customers expect of any scooter carrying the Forza name.

Also upgraded for 2025 are the 25YM Forza 350 and Forza 125, both of which are built at Honda’s factory in Atessa, on Italy’s Adriatic coast. Both have been given new ECU settings, revised catalyser and muffler internals, and a SO2 sensor to ensure they – just like the 750 – reach EURO5+ compliance.

For 25YM, all three Forza models gain a new five-inch TFT screen that offers revised menus and layouts for intuitive control, increased clarity in bright light and easy Honda RoadSync smartphone connectivity through the simplified switchgear on the lefthand bar. Practicality is further boosted for the trio thanks to the relocated USB socket, and a light in the under-seat storage compartment.

The extensive specification of Forza’s remains central to their appeal, and the 25YM Forza family continues this, with all models featuring an electrically-operated screen that adjusts through 180mm travel to accommodate a wide range of riding scenarios, full LED lighting, HSTC, USB-C connectivity and Smart Key functionality as standard.

The 25YM Forza 750 will be available in the following colour options:

‘Blacked out’ Mat Ballistic Black Metallic

Iridium Gray Metallic with Graphite Black sump guard and trim

Mat Warm Ash Metallic – NEW

The 25YM Forza 350 will be offered in the following colours:

Mat Cynos Gray Metallic – NEW

Carnelian Red Metallic – NEW

Pearl Falcon Gray

Pearl Nightstar Black

Mat Pearl Cool White

A 25YM Forza 350 Special Edition is also available exclusively in Mat Cynos Gray Metallic with red graphics and stitching.

The following options will be available for the 25YM Forza 125:

Mat Cynos Gray Metallic

Pearl Falcon Gray

Mat Pearl Pacific Blue – NEW

Mat Pearl Cool White – NEW

A Forza 125 Special Edition will be available in a new Mat Cynos Gray Metallic with bronze wheels & exclusive graphics.

