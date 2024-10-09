Akrapovič Goes Neo-Retro with Its Latest Exhaust for the Triumph Scrambler 400 X

Akrapovič has used retro styling to create an all-new exhaust for the Triumph Scrambler 400 X with the launch of the Slip-On Line (Titanium) for this modern classic motorcycle.

The muffler design was first introduced by Akrapovič in its line-up thirty years ago and, although it has had many updates ‒ such as the stainless-steel end cap with imprints, titanium belts, and a welded bracket ‒ the core design has remained the same. The latest incarnation is an exhaust that has been designed to follow neo-retro aesthetics and provide perfect integration with the lines of the Triumph Scrambler 400 X.

With a high-grade sandblasted titanium muffler outer sleeve, and the link pipe, end cap with imprints, heatshield, and muffler inner structure all made from stainless steel, the exhaust is finished with a monochrome logo sticker. The upper part of the muffler features a heatshield to prevent burns or damage to the rider’s gear.

Despite the retro look, the Slip-On Line (Titanium) is very much a modern exhaust. During the development stage the Akrapovič engineers also focused on throttle response and performance, leading to an increase in power and torque from the 398 cc single-cylinder engine of 0.7 kW (0.9 hp) and 1.0 Nm at 8,000 rpm when compared to a Triumph Scrambler 400 X equipped with a standard stock exhaust system and tested on the Akrapovič in-house dyno.

The use of lightweight materials will give the Slip-On Line (Titanium) a weight reduction of 39.5% (1.3 kg) against the standard stock system, and sound engineering has resulted in a deep and full tone. It is EC/ECE type approved and Euro5 compliant, and the straightforward plug-and-play installation means no remapping is needed. This Slip-On Line (Titanium) not only complements the Triumph Scrambler 400 X but also fits perfectly on the Triumph Speed 400.

For more Akrapovič news check out our dedicated page Akrapovič News

For more information on head to the Akrapovič official website www.akrapovic.com