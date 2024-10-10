Thursday, October 10, 2024
Newsletter
Subscribe Digital Magazine
All
HomeBritish SuperbikeBritish Superbikes Support SeriesStapleford Triumphs in Donington Thriller as Kennedy Extends Championship Lead

Stapleford Triumphs in Donington Thriller as Kennedy Extends Championship Lead

Matt Anthony
By Matt Anthony

Matt Anthony Photography

Words and pics by Matt Anthony Photography

Stapleford Triumphs in Donington Thriller as Kennedy Extends Championship Lead

Stapleford Triumphs In Donington Thriller As Kennedy Extends Championship Lead

Luke Stapleford of Macadam Triumph Racing showcased his skill and determination in today’s Quattro Group British Supersport Feature Race at Donington Park, clinching a nail-biting victory against championship leader Jack Kennedy.

Stapleford Triumphs In Donington Thriller As Kennedy Extends Championship Lead

The race began with a strong start from Ben Currie, who led the pack into Redgate and maintained his position at the front for the opening laps. Jack Kennedy, riding for Honda Racing UK, made his move on lap seven, briefly taking the lead. However, the true star of the day was Stapleford, who fought his way up from a third-row starting position to claim the top spot.

Once in front, Stapleford demonstrated exceptional race craft, fending off challenges from his rivals for the remaining laps. He crossed the finish line just 0.271 seconds ahead of Kennedy, with Currie hot on their heels in third, a mere 0.169 seconds behind the Honda rider.

TJ Toms put in a solid performance to secure fourth place, while Eugene McManus rounded out the top five, finishing 3.655 seconds behind the race winner.

Stapleford Triumphs In Donington Thriller As Kennedy Extends Championship Lead

In the GP2 class, Owen Jenner continued his dominant form, finishing an impressive ninth overall and taking the class win. His Kramer Racing teammate Jack Nixon claimed second in GP2, with Keo Walker completing the class podium.

The Cup class saw its own share of excitement, with Cameron Hall emerging victorious. Tom Tunstall narrowly secured second place, followed closely by Lewis Jones in third.

Stapleford Triumphs In Donington Thriller As Kennedy Extends Championship Lead

This thrilling race not only showcased Stapleford’s racing prowess but also allowed Kennedy to extend his championship lead, setting the stage for an intense battle as the season progresses. With such close racing and unexpected challenges from further down the grid, the Quattro Group British Supersport Championship continues to deliver top-notch motorcycle racing action.

Matt Anthony Photography
www.mattanthonyphotography.com
Insta: @mattanthonyphotography
FB: Matt Anthony

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Weise Clothing

Click here for more info on Weise Clothing

2023 Rx 7v Evo 1070pxl X 363pxl Banner

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
A New Generation of Supersport: The 2025 Yamaha R9
Next article
Ruroc EOX Anarchy: Rise Up and Revolt this Halloween

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Full Fibre Hugger for Honda NC750

Aftermarket 0
New from Pyramid, a full rear wheel hugger for...

Ruroc EOX Anarchy: Rise Up and Revolt this Halloween

Helmets 0
Adrenaline meets chaos with Ruroc’s latest helmet drop just...

A New Generation of Supersport: The 2025 Yamaha R9

Industry News 0
Over the last three decades, Yamaha’s R Series has...

Most Popular

Full Fibre Hugger for Honda NC750

Aftermarket 0
New from Pyramid, a full rear wheel hugger for...

Ruroc EOX Anarchy: Rise Up and Revolt this Halloween

Helmets 0
Adrenaline meets chaos with Ruroc’s latest helmet drop just...

A New Generation of Supersport: The 2025 Yamaha R9

Industry News 0
Over the last three decades, Yamaha’s R Series has...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Full Fibre Hugger For Honda Nc750

Full Fibre Hugger for Honda NC750

Frank Duggan - 0