Stapleford Triumphs in Donington Thriller as Kennedy Extends Championship Lead

Luke Stapleford of Macadam Triumph Racing showcased his skill and determination in today’s Quattro Group British Supersport Feature Race at Donington Park, clinching a nail-biting victory against championship leader Jack Kennedy.

The race began with a strong start from Ben Currie, who led the pack into Redgate and maintained his position at the front for the opening laps. Jack Kennedy, riding for Honda Racing UK, made his move on lap seven, briefly taking the lead. However, the true star of the day was Stapleford, who fought his way up from a third-row starting position to claim the top spot.

Once in front, Stapleford demonstrated exceptional race craft, fending off challenges from his rivals for the remaining laps. He crossed the finish line just 0.271 seconds ahead of Kennedy, with Currie hot on their heels in third, a mere 0.169 seconds behind the Honda rider.

TJ Toms put in a solid performance to secure fourth place, while Eugene McManus rounded out the top five, finishing 3.655 seconds behind the race winner.

In the GP2 class, Owen Jenner continued his dominant form, finishing an impressive ninth overall and taking the class win. His Kramer Racing teammate Jack Nixon claimed second in GP2, with Keo Walker completing the class podium.

The Cup class saw its own share of excitement, with Cameron Hall emerging victorious. Tom Tunstall narrowly secured second place, followed closely by Lewis Jones in third.

This thrilling race not only showcased Stapleford’s racing prowess but also allowed Kennedy to extend his championship lead, setting the stage for an intense battle as the season progresses. With such close racing and unexpected challenges from further down the grid, the Quattro Group British Supersport Championship continues to deliver top-notch motorcycle racing action.