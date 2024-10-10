Mossey Dominates for Double Victory in Donington Superstock Thriller

Luke Mossey of Milenco by Padgetts Motorcycles delivered a masterclass performance in the second race of the Pirelli National Superstock with Moneybarn Vehicle Finance at Donington Park, securing his second win of the weekend in commanding fashion.

From the moment the lights went out, Mossey showcased his intent, getting a lightning-fast start and leading the pack into Redgate. Once at the front, the Honda rider never looked back, controlling the race with precision and skill throughout the 12-lap contest.

Davey Todd, aboard the Cheshire Mouldings BMW by TAS Racing, put up a valiant effort to challenge Mossey’s dominance. Todd kept the pressure on throughout the race, staying within striking distance, but ultimately had to settle for second place, crossing the finish line just 0.315 seconds behind the winner.

Scott Swann of Swann Racing rounded out the podium, finishing 2.099 seconds behind Mossey. Swann not only secured a well-deserved third place but also set the fastest lap of the race with a blistering time of 1:28.658, establishing a new lap record in the process.

Joe Talbot, riding for SAF INTRADISC Honda by JR Performance, put in a solid performance to claim fourth place, while Josh Owens on the IN Competition/SENCAT Aprilia completed the top five.

The race, covering a distance of 29.84 miles, saw Mossey complete the 12 laps in an impressive time of 17:50.214, maintaining an average speed of 100.27 mph. This victory not only showcased Mossey’s skill and his Honda’s performance but also strengthened his position in the championship standings.

With this double victory at Donington Park, Mossey has sent a clear message to his competitors and set the stage for an exciting conclusion to the Pirelli National Superstock championship.