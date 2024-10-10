Triumph Teases New 800 Model

Triumph Motorcycles has teased the launch of a new 800cc model on its social media channels, Facebook, X and Instagram.

The 15 second film includes brief glimpses of the new bike static in a studio, which give no clues as to the style of the new model. It could be a modern classic, roadster or adventure bike. Only one detail is revealed, a graphic featuring the number 800, indicating the new model has an 800cc engine.

Fans have a few more days to wait for the full reveal, as Triumph promises details about the new model will be unveiled on 22nd October 2024.

