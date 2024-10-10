Thursday, October 10, 2024
Triumph Teases New 800 Model

Triumph Teases New 800 ModelTriumph Motorcycles has teased the launch of a new 800cc model on its social media channels, Facebook, X and Instagram.

The 15 second film includes brief glimpses of the new bike static in a studio, which give no clues as to the style of the new model. It could be a modern classic, roadster or adventure bike. Only one detail is revealed, a graphic featuring the number 800, indicating the new model has an 800cc engine.

Fans have a few more days to wait for the full reveal, as Triumph promises details about the new model will be unveiled on 22nd October 2024.

Checkout our dedicated Triumph Motorcycles News page Triumph Motorcycles News/

or head to the official Triumph Motorcycles website triumphmotorcycles.co.uk

Mossey Dominates for Double Victory in Donington Superstock Thriller
Provisional 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship Calendar Unveiled

