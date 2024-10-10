KTM Takes its on-bike HMI Experience to Another Level With New TFT Displays

KTM is dedicated to providing customers with the ultimate riding experience, featuring top-notch elements that enhance every aspect of motorcycling enjoyment. To achieve this, KTM has looked at the HMI (Human-Machine Interface) to create a more immersive, intuitive riding experience while minimising distractions.

The 1280 x 720 resolution TFT dashboard now features newly developed inductive touchscreen functionality, with bonded screen technology boasting Anti-Reflex, Anti-Fingerprint and Anti-Glare screen coatings. This makes the user interface more visible from all angles, while a massive 256,000 colours – compared to the previous 65,000 – maintain perfect detail in all lighting conditions.

The inductive touch screen itself enables seamless and easy access to information, regardless of the weather or riding gear. This makes the touchscreen receptive to inputs with or without riding gloves. Touchscreen shortcut buttons on the main screen also eliminate the need for auxiliary switches, thanks to the virtual buttons that allow access to functions such as turning on heated grips, rider heated seat and fog lights, depending on the model.

The screen also allows for more customisation options, with configurable split-screen functionality with five available layout options. This is supported by pre-set screen options, allowing riders to choose between adaptive cruise control functions, map navigation, telemetry, favourites, or music as their core home screen – along with a reduced, bare-basics-only view.

Furthermore, the switchgear has also been completely revised and optimised. It now features a dedicated Ride Mode button, a new five-way joystick and back button, new cruise control buttons, new A/M (automatic/manual) button for AMT models, light and ignition switch, and new paddle buttons that are customisable for models that are not fitted with AMT. The new buttons are also backlit and with graphics placed in optimal and logical positions to make it easy to find while riding in any conditions. Offline Map Navigation is now integrated into the motorcycle connectivity unit, providing real-time navigation without syncing or tethering to a mobile phone. This allows for active route guidance and route planning, along with A-B routes, pre-programmed Points of Interest, and more.

Staying connected to the world outside of your helmet is also made even easier, thanks to an upgraded CCU3.0 (Connectivity Control Unit) connectivity unit with 32 GB of storage and 3 GB of RAM, which ultimately runs the Android Automotive operating system. This allows for IoT connectivity with eSim, a GPS Antenna, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi.

The CCU3.0 ensures seamless reconnection with your smartphone on every ignition cycle, allowing riders to pick up where they left off in their music app on the split screen – now with album covers – and access their complete contacts list from the phone.

With this new approach it will be much easier to update functions and features throughout the life of the motorcycle in a way that we know from many other products such as phones and personal electronic devices. Initially, all updates will be done through Authorised KTM dealers, with over-the-air functionality – direct to the motorcycle – available in the future. Key features:

The new unit allows apps to be streamed to the dashboard

Possibility to enable future Over-the-Air updates

32 GB of Storage and 3 GB of RAM

IoT

eSim

GPS

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

Android automotive operating system

Various input audio level control

KTM’s Premium Dashboard not only represents what is possible on a motorcycle but also opens doors to an entirely new generation of premium electronic architecture. This paired with KTM’s READY TO RACE DNA, sets the bar for a truly immersive, intelligent riding experience. This is a new era in technology, where our innovative TFT dash is just the beginning of an ever-evolving journey towards smarter and more connected experiences.

The all-new TFT Dashboard will initially be available on upcoming KTM premium models, with more options being added to the range in the coming years. For more information, please visit KTM.com.