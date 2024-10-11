Friday, October 11, 2024
Oxford Exhaust Wrap

Industry News Aftermarket Latest News
Oxford Exhaust Wrap
Oxford’s Exhaust Heat Wrap Kit is capable of withstanding extreme temperatures.

Constructed from fibres extruded from pulverised lava rock, the wrap protects components and bodywork from the intense heat of exhaust systems.

Before installing, soak the heat wrap in water. Wrap it around your exhaust pipe, using overlap to hold it in place (like a tennis racket grip) and simply use stainless ties to secure the ends in place.

RRP:£19.99

Key Features
• Capable of withstanding extreme temperatures
• Reduces under bonnet temperatures
• Protects components and bodywork from extreme heat
• Constructed from fibres extruded from pulverised lava rock
• Highly durable and thermal shielding
• Helps reduce heat transfer from exhaust systems
• 5m length x 5cm width
• Supplied with 6 x 200mm (8 inch) stainless steel ties for fitting

WARNING: Gloves must be worn when handling the wrap.

Checkout www.oxfordproducts.com/ For more info 

