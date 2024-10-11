Irwin Edges Rivals in Thrilling BSB Season Finale to Close out Day 1

Glenn Irwin has thrown down the gauntlet in the opening day of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship season finale at Brands Hatch. The Hager PBM Ducati rider topped the combined free practice timesheets with a blistering lap of 1:24.899, tantalizingly close to the existing lap record.

In a day that set the stage for a dramatic title showdown, Irwin’s pace was a clear statement of intent. He maintained a slim 0.243-second advantage over his closest championship rival, Kyle Ryde of OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing. Reigning champion Tommy Bridewell, aboard his Honda Racing UK machine, completed the top three, 0.582 seconds off Irwin’s pace.

The intensity of the title battle was evident in the tight times at the top. Andrew Irwin impressed with a strong fourth place, edging out Josh Brookes in the dying moments of the second session. Charlie Nesbitt continued to show promise, finishing just 0.010 seconds behind Brookes in sixth for MasterMac Honda.

Further down the order, Danny Kent and Lee Jackson were separated by a mere 0.001 seconds, highlighting the incredibly close competition throughout the field. Danny Buchan made a solid return to action for DAO Racing Kawasaki, securing ninth place.

Notably, the top 12 riders, who will progress directly to tomorrow’s Speedy Hire Q2 session, were all within one second of Irwin’s leading time. This includes Max Cook, Ryan Vickers, and Peter Hickman, who rounded out the top 12.

The day’s results have set up a tantalizing prospect for the remainder of the weekend. With Irwin, Ryde, and Bridewell occupying the top three spots, the stage is set for an epic battle for the 2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship.

As the teams and riders prepare for Saturday’s crucial qualifying sessions, all eyes will be on whether Irwin can maintain his advantage or if his rivals can find that extra edge when it matters most.

Combined Free Practice Results (Top 12):

Glenn Irwin (Hager PBM Ducati) – 1:24.899 Kyle Ryde (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing) – +0.243s Tommy Bridewell (Honda Racing UK) – +0.582s Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing UK) – +0.641s Josh Brookes (FHO Racing BMW Motorrad) – +0.709s Charlie Nesbitt (MasterMac Honda) – +0.719s Danny Kent (McAMS Racing Yamaha) – +0.871s Lee Jackson (MasterMac Honda) – +0.872s Danny Buchan (DAO Racing Kawasaki) – +0.905s Max Cook (Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki) – +0.927s Ryan Vickers (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing) – +0.951s Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW Motorrad) – +0.990s

With such tight margins separating the field, Saturday’s qualifying sessions promise to be a thrilling spectacle as the championship contenders vie for crucial grid positions in their quest for the 2024 title.