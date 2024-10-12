Mossey Tops the Timesheets in Thrilling Superstock Practice at Brands Hatch

The opening day of the Pirelli National Superstock with Moneybarn Vehicle Finance at Brands Hatch saw a dramatic shift in fortunes as Luke Mossey of Milenco by Padgetts Motorcycles emerged as the fastest rider, setting a blistering pace in the afternoon session.

Mossey’s impressive lap time of 1:26.091 in Free Practice 2 not only secured him the top spot for the day but also demonstrated a significant improvement from his morning performance. This leap in pace showcases the team’s ability to make crucial adjustments between sessions, setting the stage for an exciting weekend of racing.

Hot on Mossey’s heels was Davey Todd, riding for Cheshire Mouldings BMW by TAS Racing. Todd’s time of 1:26.164 put him just 0.073 seconds behind Mossey, highlighting the incredibly tight competition at the front of the field. Todd’s consistent performance across both sessions, improving from fourth in FP1 to second overall, indicates he’ll be a strong contender throughout the weekend.

Scott Swann, who had dominated the morning session with a time of 1:26.435, found himself pushed to third in the combined standings. Despite this, Swann’s Swann Racing Honda remained competitive, finishing just 0.140 seconds off Mossey’s pace. This close grouping of the top three riders sets up a potentially thrilling battle for pole position in qualifying.

David Allingham made significant strides throughout the day, climbing from fifth in FP1 to secure fourth place overall on his SMS/Nicholls Oil Racing BMW. His improvement of over a second between sessions demonstrates the rapid progress being made as riders adapt to the Brands Hatch circuit.

Rounding out the top five was Joe Talbot on the SAF INTRADISC Honda by JR Performance. Talbot, who had been second fastest in the morning session, maintained his strong form to stay within half a second of the leader’s time.

The day’s practice sessions revealed a highly competitive field, with the top five riders separated by just 0.451 seconds. This close grouping promises intense battles throughout the grid in the upcoming qualifying and race sessions.

Notable performances further down the order included Tom Ward, who made a significant jump from 10th in FP1 to 6th overall, and Matt Truelove, who consistently held onto 7th place across both sessions.

As the teams and riders analyse the data from today’s sessions, all eyes will be on whether Mossey can maintain his advantage or if his rivals can find those crucial tenths of a second to challenge for pole position in tomorrow’s qualifying.

Top 5 Combined Practice Times:

Luke Mossey (Milenco by Padgetts Motorcycles) – 1:26.091 Davey Todd (Cheshire Mouldings BMW by TAS Racing) – +0.073s Scott Swann (Swann Racing) – +0.140s David Allingham (SMS/Nicholls Oil Racing) – +0.182s Joe Talbot (SAF INTRADISC Honda by JR Performance) – +0.451s

With such tight margins separating the field, Saturday’s qualifying session promises to be a thrilling spectacle as riders vie for crucial grid positions in their quest for Superstock glory at Brands Hatch.