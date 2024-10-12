Brian Uriarte excels again in Aragon while Cano steps closer to ETC glory

Challenging conditions demand the very best from the FIM JuniorGP™ World Championship riders with titles on the line at MotorLand Aragón.

The heavens opened on an atypical day of qualifying at MotorLand Aragón for Round 6 of the FIM JuniorGP™ World Championship, with riders vying not only with each other but also against demanding wet conditions.

FIM JuniorGPBrian Uriarte (SeventyTwo Artbox Racing Team) looks set to continue where he left off in Jerez and was fastest in qualifying in the FIM JuniorGP™ World Championship, securing pole position by setting a time of 2:11.223. Alberto Ferrandez (Finetwork Team) was fastest in the Moto2™ European Championship qualifying session, and will start from pole for the first time ever in the class. Meanwhile, in the European Talent Cup, Carlos Cano (SeventyTwo Artbox Racing Team) is the polesitter and could leave Alcañiz with the title wrapped up if he can accumulate 25 points more than Marco Morelli (MLAV Racing). Finally, in the Stock™ European Championship, Ruben Romero delivered his first pole position in the class.

Joining Brian Uriarte on the front row in JuniorGP™ are Championship leader Alvaro Carpe (STV Laglisse Racing) and Milan Pawelec (STV Laglisse Racing). While it’s not yet a match point for 17-year-old Carpe, the Spanish rider could edge closer to the coveted JuniorGP™ title. His teammate Pawelec meanwhile, earned his best ever grid position and will start from P3.

On the second row in JuniorGP™ are Cormac Buchanan (AGR Team), Maximo Quiles (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) – who had to progress through Q1 – and Guido Pini (SeventyTwo Artbox Racing Team).

Moto2 European Championship

Alongside Ferrandez on the front row for Moto2™ ECh are Eric Fernandez (Fau55 Tey Racing) and Mattia Volpi (MMR). It was an underwhelming affair for Championship leader Roberto Garcia (Fantic Cardoso Racing), who finds himself starting from P10 and conceding the initiative in the title race to Mattia Casadei (Team Ciatti-Boscoscuro) who starts from the second row after sealing P4.

European Talent Cup

The ETC delivered the excitement we’re accustomed to in qualifying. Following Cano onto the front row of the grid are Kristian Daniel Jr. (AGR Team) and Kerman Tinez (MIR Racing Finetwork Team) to set up a magnificent battle for the Championship.

Stock European Championship

The Stock ECh title could also be decided at MotorLand Aragón. However, it’s Iker Garcia (GV Macrobonsai Racing) and Carlos Valle (DR Andifer Team) who join Romero on the front row. The primary contenders for the crown, Mario Mayor (GV Macrobonsai Racing) and Lorenzo Dalla Porta (GV Macrobonsai Racing), start from P14 and P9 respectively.

With the grid decided for Sunday’s races, it’s time to look forward to the coming track action. The first race of the day is Moto2™ ECh Race 1, scheduled for 11:00 (UTC+2), followed by ETC Race 1 at 12:00 (UTC+2). As we move into the afternoon we will be treated to the only JuniorGP™ race of Round 6 at 13:00 (UTC+2) and the second Moto2™ ECh and ETC races of the day at 14:00 (UTC+2) and 15:00 (UTC+2) respectively. The excitement concludes at 16:00 (UTC+2) with Stock ECh. With Championships on the line, it’s not one to miss! We’ll see you there.

