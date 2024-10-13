Mossey Triumphs as Title Battle Intensifies in Pirelli National Superstock

The Pirelli National Superstock championship reached fever pitch on day two at Brands Hatch, with Luke Mossey claiming victory in a thrilling race that saw title contenders Davey Todd and Joe Talbot locked in a fierce battle.

Qualifying

Saturday’s action kicked off with a closely contested qualifying session. Luke Mossey showcased his prowess by securing pole position with a lap time of 1:26.208. Championship leader Davey Todd planted his Cheshire Mouldings BMW by TAS Racing machine in second, just 0.144 seconds behind. Joe Talbot, Todd’s primary title rival, qualified in third, setting the stage for an intense battle in the race.

Race One

As the lights went out for Race One, it was Todd who made the best start, leading the pack for the opening laps. However, the race took a dramatic turn on the fifth lap when both Mossey and Talbot managed to overtake the championship leader.

From that point on, the trio engaged in a nail-biting battle that lasted until the checkered flag. Mossey demonstrated impeccable race craft to maintain his lead, despite immense pressure from Talbot in the closing stages. The SAF INTRADISC Honda by JR Performance rider made several attempts to pass Mossey on the final lap but couldn’t find a way through.

Mossey crossed the line to take victory, with Talbot a mere 0.045 seconds behind. Todd completed the podium in third, 0.649 seconds off the win. This result has significant implications for the championship battle, with Talbot gaining valuable points on Todd.

Scott Swann put in a strong performance to finish fourth, setting a new lap record of 1:26.133 in the process. Josh Owens rounded out the top five on his IN Competition/SENCAT Aprilia.

Championship Implications

With Talbot finishing ahead of Todd, the gap in the championship standings has narrowed considerably. Todd’s lead, once seemingly comfortable, is now under serious threat from Talbot’s late-season charge. The stage is set for a thrilling finale in Sunday’s race.

Sunday Warm-up

In the Sunday morning warm-up session, the riders had one final opportunity to fine-tune their machines before the all-important final race. Josh Owens set the pace on his Aprilia – IN Competition / SENCAT machine with a time of 1:26.940, demonstrating impressive speed on the Brands Hatch circuit.

Scott Swann continued his strong form from Saturday, posting the second-fastest time, just 0.199 seconds behind Owens. Race one winner Luke Mossey rounded out the top three, a mere 0.024 seconds behind Swann.

Championship contenders Joe Talbot and Davey Todd showed mixed fortunes in the session. Talbot managed the fifth-fastest time, 0.590 seconds off the pace, while Todd found himself down in seventh, 1.089 seconds behind Owens. This sets up an intriguing dynamic for the final race, with Todd needing to find some extra pace to defend his championship lead.

David Allingham and Tom Ward also showed competitive pace, finishing fourth and sixth respectively, potentially positioning themselves as dark horses for the final race.

Looking Ahead

As we head into the final race of the Pirelli National Superstock season, all eyes will be on Todd and Talbot. Can Todd maintain his championship lead, or will Talbot complete his late-season comeback to snatch the title? With Mossey also showing race-winning pace, we could be in for another thrilling three-way battle at the front.

The stage is set for a dramatic conclusion to what has been an extraordinary season of Superstock racing. Fans can expect nothing less than all-out action as these talented riders lay it all on the line for championship glory.