Cano is crowned ETC Champion while the JuniorGP battle continues into Valencia

Cano holds off Morelli for European Talent Cup glory as the title battle rolls on in JuniorGP™, Moto2™ ECh and Stock™ ECh for a sensational Valencia showdown

After an incredible race day in Round 6 at MotorLand Aragón, the FIM JuniorGP™ World Championship has its first Champion in the shape of 14-year-old Carlos Cano (SeventyTwo Artbox Racing Team), who with his sixth win of the last eight races claimed the European Talent Cup crown with one race to spare.

In the FIM JuniorGP™ World Championship Alvaro Carpe (STV Laglisse Racing) delivered an impeccable performance to seize victory from second place on the grid to take a step closer to the title, while in Moto2™ European Championship Race 1 Alberto Ferrandez (Finetwork Team) enjoyed a first-ever win in the class. In the second Moto2™ ECh race Roberto Garcia claimed another victory to maintain his title charge, doing so from P10 on the grid. In the first European Talent Cup race of the day Giulio Pugliese (CFMoto Aspar Team) sealed all 25 points, whereas in the second it was Carlos Cano who got the job done to wrap up the title. The Stock™ European Championship delivered nothing but drama in the final race of the day, with Demis Mihaila (MDR Competición) coming out on top to stay in with a chance of glory in the final round in Valencia.

FIM JuniorGP

Joining Alvaro Carpe on the JuniorGP™ podium were Team Estrella Galicia 0,0 teammates Maximo Quiles (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) and Casey O’Gorman (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) in what proved to be a breathtaking battle between the duo. Brian Uriarte (SeventyTwo Artbox Racing Team) failed to take advantage of the pole position he had claimed in demanding conditions on Saturday, eventually finishing fifth.

Moto2 European Championship

Also in the top three in the first Moto2™ ECh race in Aragon were Eric Fernandez (Fau55 Tey Racing), who stepped onto the podium for the first time ever, with his previous best finish being P5, and Alberto Surra (Team Ciatti-Boscoscuro).

Following Roberto Garcia onto the podium in Moto2™ ECh Race 2 were Unai Orradre (STV Laglisse Racing) and Alberto Surra, who with a double podium in Aragon claimed a fifth rostrum finish of the 2024 campaign so far.

European Talent Cup

In the first ETC race at MotorLand Aragón, then-Championship rivals Marco Morelli (MLav Racing) and Carlos Cano found themselves in second and third respectively, with the Argentine rider just edging it, while Vietnamese rider Luca Agostinelli (Team Echovit Pasini Racing) finished in sixth as something of a surprise package, albeit a welcome one.

Race 2 in the ETC delivered a battle for the ages in the final laps, with David Gonzalez (AC Racing Team) finishing second for an incredible seventh podium of the year, while Marco Morelli was unable to keep the title fight alive in what has been a laudable campaign from the MLav Racing rider, eventually finishing third.

Stock European Championship

The drama built to fever pitch in Stock™ ECh as the race was delayed, and once we were underway Dino Iozzo (IUM Motorsports) soared to P1. However, he was unable to finish on the podium, a privilege enjoyed by Ruben Romero (FACE Racing) after his first-ever pole position and Adrian Rodriguez (SF Racing), who finished in second and third respectively.

While an incredible day of racing has come to a thrilling conclusion in Aragón, there’s still so much to be fought for in the final round of the FIM JuniorGP™ World Championship, whether it’s pride or points, it’s up for grabs in Valencia on the 24th of November, with three Championships yet to be decided. Make sure you don’t miss out on more incredible JuniorGP™ Racing at Circuito Ricardo Tormo. Until then!

