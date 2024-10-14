Richa reveals three new waterproof riding boots for all-season adventures

Belgium motorcycle clothing specialist, Richa, has expanded its lineup with three new waterproof riding boots, now available at UK dealerships.

With the seasons shifting, these boots arrive at the perfect moment, offering motorcyclists comfort, protection, and style, whatever the weather.

Oberon WP Boots

The new Oberon waterproof boots from Richa are the ideal mid-touring boots, designed for year-round use with enhanced protection in the form of D3O® reinforcements.

Crafted from premium aniline cow leather the boots are both durable and stylish. Inside, a CE-approved waterproof and windproof Aquashell inner membrane keeps feet dry while maintaining breathability.

For protection, the boots have reinforced heel and toe areas, plus D3O® ankle bracing and premium ForceFlex armour plating on the soles to prevent sole breaches or torsion fractures. Active rider visibility in low light conditions is improved with strategically-placed reflective inserts.

With wet weather comes slippy soles, the Oberon’s water-resistant soles have been designed to offer excellent grip even in challenging conditions.

Dual side zips and VELCRO® partial covers provide easy access and a secure fit and the integrated gear shift pag adds to durability.

Available in black and in sizes EU40-50, the all-season, Oberon WP boots have an RRP of £169.99.

Saturnus WP Boots

For riders seeking a casual yet functional boot, the Saturnus WP boots fit the bill perfectly. Protection combined with a waterproof, windproof and breathable Aquashell membrane with a soft knitted fabric lining, ensures feet stay dry and fresh in any weather.

Safety and comfort are a priority with ForceFlex plating within the soles – providing torsion prevention in the event of a fall -, D3O® inserts at the ankles and reinforcements at the heel and toes.

There are cut-out heels and ATOP reel knob lacing system for quick and easy fitment. Additionally, an integrated gear shift pad and wear-resistant grippy rubber outsole with EVA cushioned liners ensure durability and comfort.

Available in black, in sizes EU40-47, the Saturnus WP boots have an RRP from £179.99.

Apollo WP Boots

Suitable for year-round wear, the Apollo WP boots have a mid-calf touring design and are made from a microfibre upper. There is a breathable waterproof and windproof CE-approved Aquashell inner membrane and an inbuilt ventilation grid for breathability without compromising on water retardancy. To ensure they stay wearable year round the Apollo WP boots have a soft Ortholite® fabric lining to improve temperature regulation in both hot and cold climates.

The Apollo WP boots have protection in the way of reinforced areas at the toes and heel, D3O® inserts at the ankles and ForceFlex soles which prevent torsion fractures. Reflective panels can also be found for improved visibility in low-light conditions.

Fitment is easy with the strong stretchy uppers, side zips and VELCRO® covers and the integrated gear shift padding helps with precision and comfort.

The Apollo WP boots are available in black in sizes EU40-50 with an RRP from £149.99

Explore the new Richa waterproof boot collection now at UK dealers, and ride with confidence no matter the weather. Visit www.nevis.uk.com to find your closest stockist.