Kennedy Caps Off Championship Season with Dominant Victory

Matt Anthony
Matt Anthony

Matt Anthony Photography

Words and pics by Matt Anthony Photography

Jack Kennedy put an exclamation point on his remarkable 2024 campaign, securing a commanding win in the final race of the Quattro Group British Supersport & GP2 / HEL Supersport Cup at Brands Hatch. This victory came just a day after clinching his unprecedented fifth Supersport title, underlining his status as one of the most successful riders in the series’ history.

Race Highlights

From the moment the lights went out, Kennedy showcased his championship-winning form. Taking the lead at the start, the Honda Racing UK rider steadily built an insurmountable gap to his rivals. His dominance was such that by the time he took the checkered flag, he had amassed an impressive 8.791-second lead over his nearest competitor.

Luke Stapleford of Macadam Triumph Racing claimed the runner-up spot, demonstrating strong pace but unable to match Kennedy’s blistering speed. Eugene McManus rounded out the podium positions, finishing 9.796 seconds behind Kennedy and showcasing the potential of the ROKiT Haslam Racing Ducati.

GP2 Class

In the GP2 category, Owen Jenner continued his impressive form, crossing the line fourth overall and taking top honours in his class. His performance on the Kramer Racing machine was a fitting end to a season that saw him crowned GP2 champion. Jack Nixon and Keo Walker completed the GP2 podium, finishing second and third in class respectively.

Cup Class Drama

The Cup class provided its own share of excitement, with Cameron Hall securing not only the race win but also the overall Cup title. This victory was the culmination of a season-long battle, with Hall’s consistency and speed ultimately proving decisive. Tom Tunstall and Josh Wood joined Hall on the Cup podium, finishing second and third in class.

Final Race Results

  1. Jack Kennedy (Honda Racing UK)
  2. Luke Stapleford (Macadam Triumph Racing) +8.791s
  3. Eugene McManus (ROKiT Haslam Racing) +9.796s
  4. Owen Jenner (Kramer Racing – GP2) +19.355s
  5. Rhys Irwin (Gearlink Kawasaki) +19.370s

Looking Ahead

As the 2024 Quattro Group British Supersport & GP2 / HEL Supersport Cup season comes to a close, attention will soon turn to 2025. Jack Kennedy’s dominance will undoubtedly make him the man to beat, but with strong performances from riders like Stapleford, McManus, and Jenner, the competition looks set to be fierce.

The success of the multi-class format, incorporating Supersport, GP2, and Cup categories, has provided exciting racing throughout the field. This structure has offered opportunities for riders at various stages of their careers to showcase their talents, promising an equally thrilling season in 2025.

As teams and riders begin their preparations for next year, the question on everyone’s mind will be: Can anyone dethrone the seemingly unstoppable Jack Kennedy, or will he continue to rewrite the history books of British Supersport racing?

