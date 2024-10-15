Honda’s new flagship naked CB1000 Hornet arrives together with SP version to turn the excitement dial up to the max.

The 24YM CB750 brought the evocative Hornet name back to Europe, and generated instant popularity: its combination of taut streetfighter silhouette, exhilarating power and razor-sharp agility made it Europe’s best-selling naked bike in 2023.

For 25YM, the Hornet family grows again with the introduction of not one, but two exciting new flagships. Following the addition of the CB500 Hornet as a 24 year model, the new CB1000 Hornet arrives – together with an SP version – to headline the family and turn the excitement dial up to the max.

Honda’s new naked flagship delivers a potent cocktail of intense acceleration and ultra-sharp handling to deliver maximum riding fun from busy city street to twisting mountain road. The performance is delivered through the formidable CBR1000RR Fireblade-based engine (producing peak power of 112kW at 11,000rpm and 104Nm at 9,000rpm) with short gear ratios, which works in combination with a new twin spar frame with a high degree of torsional rigidity, Showa’s ‘big piston’ SFF-BP upside down forks and Nissin brake calipers.

The bike’s styling is pure and aggressive. It’s led by the piercing gaze of super-compact dual LED projector headlights and the Hornet-signature fuel tank; the look is broad-shouldered up front and tapers radically to the rear, via the minimal seat unit that underlines the traditional narrow-waisted Hornet look. The subtly blacked out frame and trellis-style rear sub-frame underpin the design lines.

The minimalistic look hides premium technology in the form of multiple riding modes with different combinations of Power, Engine Braking and Honda Selectable Torque Control, an optically bonded five-inch full colour TFT screen, Honda RoadSync connectivity, and Honda’s Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) as standard.

For riders looking to amplify their riding experience even further, the CB1000 Hornet is available with an SP variant. Power is boosted to 115.6kW and torque to 107Nm, and high-end chassis and drivetrain components such as an adjustable Öhlins TTX36 rear shock, standard fit quickshifter, and Brembo Stylema brakes elevate the CB1000 Hornet SP to the next level.

The 25YM CB1000 Hornet will be available in the following colour options:

Grand Prix Red

Mat Iridium Gray Metallic

Pearl Glare White

The SP variant of the CB1000 Hornet is available exclusively in a special Mat Ballistic Black Metallic finish, which is complemented by gold-finished forks and unique ‘desert gold’ metallic wheels.

