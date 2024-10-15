New generation twins eligible for BEMSEE Supertwin class

The British Motorcycle Racing Club (Bemsee) will allow entries of the new generation of twin cylinder sport bikes into its growing Supertwin Championship from 2025.

With a growing number of middleweight twin cylinder motorcycles on offer from a range of manufacturers, plus the popularity of the National Sportbike Championship at BSB, the move provides more opportunities for current racers aboard the likes of Suzuki’s GSX-8R or Yamaha’s R7 to get competitive track time, while also offering another cost-effective way for club racers to get their kicks.

Known more for its burgeoning Minitwin grids over the years, the British Motorcycle Racing Club launched its Supertwin class for the 2024 season, providing a home for racers that had previously raced their Supertwin machines with clubs that have since closed their doors. Populated primarily by Suzuki’s SV650 and Kawasaki’s ER6, the expansion to allow Sport Bike class machines will serve to only boost grid numbers and provide even more competitive racing.

Club CEO, Mike Dommet, commented, “We’re acutely aware that racing costs our members a lot of money each year and with the recent cost of living crisis, racing motorcycles for a hobby has only become harder. However, the new generation of twin cylinder sport bikes have proved immensely popular with the market thanks to their mix of accessible performance and price. To all intents and purposes, they are almost the spiritual successors to the minitwins, providing an ideal stepping stone for young racers aspiring to climb the ladder as well as affordable racing to those on a budget thanks to their lower price point, tyres, and so on.

“There are already a lot of bikes in race trim thanks to the National Sport Bike Championship at BSB, and by opening up our Supertwin Championship to this class of machine, it gives those riders another place to race them, and also means those riders who might have previously liked the idea racing one but didn’t have anywhere to do it other than at national level now do so.”

Sport bikes eligible for the Bemsee Supertwins Championship includes the Suzuki GSX-8R, the Yamaha R7, the Triumph Daytona 660, and Aprilia RS660.

The British Motorcycle Racing Club’s 2025 season gets underway at Brands Hatch Indy on 14-16 March. For more information on the club and its classes, click here.

For Press features please contact Kerrie McFadden: info@firstturnmedia.co.uk