Wednesday, October 16, 2024
The Classic Motorcycle Mechanics Show Takes Stafford by Storm

Industry NewsShows and EventsClassic MotorCycle Show
2 min.read
The Classic Motorcycle Mechanics Show Takes Stafford By StormRevved up and ready: The Classic Motorcycle Mechanics Show Sponsored by Carole Nash takes Stafford by storm.
THE unmistakable sound of classic motorcycles and the buzz of enthusiasts filled the Stafford County Showground this past weekend for another hugely successful Classic Motorcycle Mechanics Show sponsored by Carole Nash.
Motorcycle legends Carl Fogarty and Frankie Chili wowed the crowds as they shared stories from their incredible racing careers. Fogarty, a four-time World Superbike Champion, remains a huge draw for fans, while Chili’s charisma and racing pedigree added an extra layer of excitement to the show.
But that’s not all – race fans were thrilled to witness the reunion of two iconic race machines. For the first time in years, Carl Fogarty’s Ducati 916 and Frankie Chili’s Ducati ‘998.5’ were displayed together, bringing back memories of their fierce on-track rivalry. These superbikes carried both legends to some of their greatest triumphs, with Fogarty cementing his legacy as a four-time World Superbike Champion and Chili achieving 17 World Superbike victories. The sight of these machines together again took centre stage and reignited the passion of fans who followed their intense battles.The Classic Motorcycle Mechanics Show Takes Stafford By Storm
The show also featured a memorable charity auction, where a dressing gown worn by Frankie Chili was sold, its significance based on the infamous interview that cemented Chili’s passion for the sport in the minds of racing fans. Proceeds from the auction went to the NSPCC, raising considerable funds for children in need, with the crowd’s enthusiasm for both the item and the cause clearly evident.
Exhibition manager Nick Mowbray commented: “We couldn’t be happier with how this year’s show has gone. Carl Fogarty and Frankie Chili were a fantastic addition to the weekend, and it was clear that the crowds loved seeing them here. It’s great to see so much passion for classic bikes continuing to grow.”
The Bonhams Autumn Stafford Sale, held during the show achieved remarkable success with a total of £3,236,000 in sales and a 92% sell-through rate. Among the standout moments was the sale of a 1936 Vincent-HRD 998cc Series-A Rapide, which fetched a record-breaking £322,000. Additionally, Daniel Craig’s personal limited-edition Triumph motorcycles raised £60,000 for the RNLI during its 200th anniversary, highlighting the auction’s charitable spirit. The two-day event drew 1,250 bidders from over 36 countries, further cementing Bonhams’ reputation as a leader in motorcycle auctions.The Classic Motorcycle Mechanics Show Takes Stafford By Storm
The Classic Motorcycle Mechanics Show continues to be one of the UK’s top events for classic bike lovers, and with such an impressive turnout, the April show is already set to be another unmissable event.
For more information on future shows and updates, visit www.classicbikeshows.com.

