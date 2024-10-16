Dainese Group Opens 13th North American Store, Establishing New Phoenix Flagship

A Fully Immersive Retail Experience Featuring Advanced Motorcycle Apparel and Equipment and Racing Memorabilia from the Iconic Italian Brand.

Dainese (www.dainese.com), the world leader of protective wear for dynamic sports, today announced the grand opening of its newest flagship retail location in Phoenix.

The new Dainese D-Store in Phoenix offers a comprehensive selection of premium motorcycle gear from Dainese, AGV, and TCX, including leather suits, jackets, helmets, boots, gloves, and other advanced protective equipment. Known for setting the standard in rider safety, this expansion comes at a pivotal time as the motorsports industry experiences significant growth, driven by the rising popularity of MotoGP, electric motorcycles, and cutting-edge technologies that enhance rider protection. As Phoenix emerges as a key hub for motorsports enthusiasts, the D-Store is poised to meet the region’s growing demand for top-tier gear.

In addition, the Phoenix D-Store offers the Custom Works program, allowing visitors to design personalized racing suits, jackets, and more, tailored with custom colors, graphics, and logos. The store also showcases the latest innovations, including the new SmartAir Jacket, the most advanced wearable airbag system to date.

“We’re excited to open our newest store in Phoenix, a vibrant Southwestern city with a deep-rooted motorcycling culture,” said Louis Ortega, of Dainese North America. “This location is a perfect fit for us, and we’re committed to providing riders with the highest-quality gear for safety and performance, while delivering an exceptional experience to the local community.”

Dainese Phoenix is located at 7101 E Thunderbird Rd, Suite 101, Scottsdale, 85254. This opening marks Dainese’s 13th retail location in North America, furthering the brand’s strategic expansion since launching its first U.S. store in Orange County 20 years ago.