Piqueras dominates in the damp to lead Alonso on Day 1

Angel Piqueras (Leopard Racing) ended his first day riding the phenomenal Phillip Island at the top of the timesheets – and by some margin too.

The rookie, in the damp but thankfully sunny conditions, was 1.042s clear of David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) after setting a 1:44.949, as Adrian Fernandez made it two Leopard Racing Hondas in the top three.

Kopron Rivacold Snipers duo, David Almansa and Matteo Bertelle, rounded out the top five in the tricky conditions to make it four Honda machines in the top five.

Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) was the only other rider in the Championship top four to claim a provisional top 14 place in P7. It was P17 for Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) and last place for Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI), so the Spaniards have work to do on Saturday morning to climb into the automatic Q2 positions.

Home hero Joel Kelso (BOE Motorsports) claimed P10 on Friday, while fellow Aussie Jacob Roulstone (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) picked up a P22 on his first day in front of his faithful fans.

It will be eyes to the skies on Saturday morning, will improvements be made? Tune in for P2 at 08:30 (UTC+11) before qualifying starts at 12:50.

