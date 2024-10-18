Aldeguer fastest as the Island dries for Moto2

Friday, October 18, 2024
Aldeguer Fastest As The Island Dries For Moto2Following a wet Free Practice session in the morning, Phillip Island’s newly resurfaced layout dried out towards the end of Moto2™ and coming out on top was Fermin Aldeguer (Beta Tools SpeedUp).

The Spaniard set a 1:32.718 to beat Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) by a couple of tenths and teammate Alonso Lopez by three tenths to head into Saturday as the rider to catch.

Japanese GP winner Manuel Gonzalez (Gresini Moto2™) and Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team) completed a top five split by just under six seconds.

Sergio Garcia (MT Helmets – MSI), the rider second in the Championship, ended Friday in P7 despite a crash in the morning, one place behind sixth fastest Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team).

Ai Ogura (MT Helmets – MSI) finished Day 1 of his first match point weekend in P13, 1.4s away from Aldeguer’s pace.

Will the dry weather allow for some Saturday morning time attacks to be slammed home? Find out at 09:15, before qualifying gets going at 13:45 in Australia.

