Saturday, October 19, 2024
Newsletter
Subscribe Digital Magazine
All

Top 5 This Week

Eighth pole of the season for Huertas as he stands on the verge of the title

Latest NewsRacingWorld Supersport
2 min.read
Eighth Pole Of The Season For Huertas As He Stands On The Verge Of The TitleAdrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) completed a perfect season by qualifying on the front row of the grid for every race of the WorldSSP season.

The championship leader finishes the season with eight pole positions and will line-up tomorrow with the chance to wrap up the title with a race to spare.

Jorge Navarro (Orelac Racing Verdnatura) overcame a mid-session crash at Turn 6 to set the second fastest time, two tenths of a second slower than Huertas. In a season’s best qualifying effort Navarro will start from the front row for the third time this season.

Marcel Schroetter (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) was another victim of Turn 6 but the German rider had already set the third fastest time of the Superpole session. The German will bookend his WorldSSP season with front row starts having matched his performance at the opening round in Phillip Island.

Stefano Manzi is the only rider who can challenge Huertas for the championship. The Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing qualified fourth fastest ahead of Federico Caricasulo and Yari Montella.

Eighth Pole Of The Season For Huertas As He Stands On The Verge Of The TitleP1 | Adrian Huertas | Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team
“We had a lot of problems in the morning session but the team worked perfectly and managed to solve them. They fixed the issue, and we were able to secure pole position with a really good pace for tomorrow. It’s been a very competitive World Supersport season with high-level riders, so to take eight pole positions out of twelve is incredible. I’ll aim for a good race tomorrow and try to clinch the World Championship. My plan is to stay calm and keep everything under control. If I have the pace and feel good, I’ll push, but if not, I’ll try to understand how the race unfolds and approach it like all the other races this year. We’ve always been up there, so I don’t think we need to change much.”

WorldSSP Tissot Superpole Results
1. Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) 1’42.115s
2. Jorge Navarro (Orelac Racing Verdnatura) +0.219s
3. Marcel Schroetter (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) +0.249s
4. Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) +0.270s
5. Federico Caricasulo (Motozoo ME AIR Racing) +0.274s
6. Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) +0.301s

For more info checkout our dedicated World Supersport News page superbike-news.co.uk/world-supersport/

Or visit the official World Superbike website worldsbk.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of WorldSBK.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
First career pole position for Carter Thompson
Next article
Rinaldi sets the pace on opening day at Jerez

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Rinaldi sets the pace on opening day at Jerez

Latest News 0
Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Team Motocorsa Racing) has endured a...

First career pole position for Carter Thompson

Latest News 0
Superpole Highlights In an action packed Tissot Superpole Session saw...

Stefano Manzi to race new R9 with Pata Yamaha Ten Kate in 2025 Supersport World Championship

Latest News 0
Yamaha Motor Europe is pleased to confirm Stefano Manzi...

Most Popular

Rinaldi sets the pace on opening day at Jerez

Latest News 0
Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Team Motocorsa Racing) has endured a...

First career pole position for Carter Thompson

Latest News 0
Superpole Highlights In an action packed Tissot Superpole Session saw...

Stefano Manzi to race new R9 with Pata Yamaha Ten Kate in 2025 Supersport World Championship

Latest News 0
Yamaha Motor Europe is pleased to confirm Stefano Manzi...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Rinaldi Sets The Pace On Opening Day At Jerez

Rinaldi sets the pace on opening day at Jerez

Frank Duggan - 0