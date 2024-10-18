Eighth pole of the season for Huertas as he stands on the verge of the title

Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) completed a perfect season by qualifying on the front row of the grid for every race of the WorldSSP season.

The championship leader finishes the season with eight pole positions and will line-up tomorrow with the chance to wrap up the title with a race to spare.

Jorge Navarro (Orelac Racing Verdnatura) overcame a mid-session crash at Turn 6 to set the second fastest time, two tenths of a second slower than Huertas. In a season’s best qualifying effort Navarro will start from the front row for the third time this season.

Marcel Schroetter (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) was another victim of Turn 6 but the German rider had already set the third fastest time of the Superpole session. The German will bookend his WorldSSP season with front row starts having matched his performance at the opening round in Phillip Island.

Stefano Manzi is the only rider who can challenge Huertas for the championship. The Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing qualified fourth fastest ahead of Federico Caricasulo and Yari Montella.

P1 | Adrian Huertas | Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team

“We had a lot of problems in the morning session but the team worked perfectly and managed to solve them. They fixed the issue, and we were able to secure pole position with a really good pace for tomorrow. It’s been a very competitive World Supersport season with high-level riders, so to take eight pole positions out of twelve is incredible. I’ll aim for a good race tomorrow and try to clinch the World Championship. My plan is to stay calm and keep everything under control. If I have the pace and feel good, I’ll push, but if not, I’ll try to understand how the race unfolds and approach it like all the other races this year. We’ve always been up there, so I don’t think we need to change much.”

WorldSSP Tissot Superpole Results

1. Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) 1’42.115s

2. Jorge Navarro (Orelac Racing Verdnatura) +0.219s

3. Marcel Schroetter (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) +0.249s

4. Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) +0.270s

5. Federico Caricasulo (Motozoo ME AIR Racing) +0.274s

6. Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) +0.301s

