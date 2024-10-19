Saturday, October 19, 2024
Aldeguer lands late stunner to beat Canet to pole, Ogura P9 ahead of first match point

Aldeguer Lands Late Stunner To Beat Canet To Pole, Ogura P9 Ahead Of First Match PointFor the first time since the Dutch GP, Fermin Aldeguer (Beta Tools SpeedUp) claimed pole position – and in some fashion too.

A final lap stormer on the Island saw the Spaniard set a scintillating new all-time lap record, a 1:30.876, to beat Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) by 0.196s as third place goes the way of Alonso Lopez (Beta Tools SpeedUp).

Fourth place Marcos Ramirez (OnlyFans American Racing Team) missed out on a front row start by just 0.024s, and the Spaniard is joined on the second row by Barry Baltus (RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP) and Japanese GP winner Manuel Gonzalez (Gresini Moto2™).

World Championship leader Ai Ogura (MT Helmets – MSI) will launch from P9 as he aims to stand on the podium on Sunday to give him a chance to clinch the 2024 crown in Australia.

Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing Team) has been ruled out of action after the American suffered a broken scaphoid in a Practice 2 crash.

Will the title be won at Phillip Island, or is the battle set to continue into Thailand? Find out at 12:15 (UTC +11)!Aldeguer Lands Late Stunner To Beat Canet To Pole, Ogura P9 Ahead Of First Match Point

