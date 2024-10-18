Rinaldi sets the pace on opening day at Jerez

Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Team Motocorsa Racing) has endured a difficult season in 2024 but on the opening day of the final round the Italian set the pace at the Circuito de Jerez Angel Nieto.

The Ducati rider set the fastest time, 1’39.591, using an SCQ tyre from Pirelli and led the way by over one tenth of a second. The SCQ, the softest tyre available from Pirelli offers the most grip and performance over a single lap, will be used in tomorrow’s Tissot Superpole Session.

Championship leader Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) completed 35 laps en route to setting the third fastest time of the day. Razgatlioglu was the only rider inside the top ten who set his fastest time in the morning session.

Nicolo Bulega ended the day second fastest. He trailed his fellow Ducati rider Rinaldi by 0.15s. The Ducati rider is 46 points adrift of Razgatlioglu in the championship standings with 62 available this weekend.

Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) was fourth fastest while Jonathan Rea (Pata Prometeon Yamaha) was an encouraging fifth fastest.

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) was the busiest rider on the opening day. The Spaniard completed 42 laps but ended the day 11th fastest and over half a second off the pace.

P1 | Michael Ruben Rinaldi | Team Motocorsa Racing

“Today was a good day for us. I felt pretty confident this morning but because of the allocation we had to use tyres I wouldn’t race with. That meant that the feeling wasn’t perfect but it wasn’t bad either. I thought that the afternoon would be better and it actually was. I was quite happy with my pace on the race tyre. We made some changes to the electronics that made us a bit more competitive than in the previous rounds, which is positive. Today is my last Friday as a Superbike rider, so it was important to finish on top. I’m glad about that. Now, we’ll work on improving the qualifying performance for Superpole tomorrow which is very important. I’ll take whatever comes, but I want to bring at least one trophy home in 2024, so I’ll give it my best shot to win.”

P2 | Nicolo Bulega | Aruba.it Racing – Ducati

“It was a bit strange today because I didn’t have the best feeling with either tyre. I’ve heard the other riders also found it a bit strange today. I’m happy with P2, and I feel pretty good, so I’ll aim for the win. Jerez is one of my favourite circuits and I know it well on the Superbike unlike others this season. I tested here at the beginning of the season so it’s a bit different. I’ll approach tomorrow like I always do and focus on doing a good race. If I can, I’ll go for the win. Honestly, Toprak is far ahead in the championship, so it’s not easy. I’ll just stay focused on my job and see what happens.”

P3 | Toprak Razgatlioglu | ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

“We have started the weekend quite strong. Our race simulation in the afternoon was positive and we did 13 laps. I felt really good with a solid pace. Later, I used a different tyre to try and understand how it would work but I didn’t like the second run. I used a hard front tyre, the SC2, but it felt too heavy at the front and had less grip. Still, I have a good setting for the race, and it looks like we can fight with Ducati. I’m not thinking about the championship; I’m just focused on my bike and getting the best setup for the race. My goal this weekend is to win and I’ll do my best.”

WorldSBK Combined Results after FP2

1. Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Team Motocorsa Racing) 1’39.591s

2. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) +0.150s

3. Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) +0.175s

4. Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) +0.229s

5. Jonathan Rea (Pata Prometeon Yamaha) +0.283s

6. Michael van der Mark (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) +0.349s

