Hat-trick hero: Ortola snatches last-gasp Phillip Island pole

For the third weekend in a row, Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI) will launch from pole position after a very late 1:35.872 handed the #48 a Saturday afternoon P1 at Phillip Island.

The fight for the front row went down to the wire as both Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) – despite a crash – and Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing) left it until their final flying laps to earn from row starts in P2 and P3.

David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) was on provisional pole as the chequered flag waved but the #44 was shoved back to P4 by the end of the session. The Spaniard is joined on the second row by Scott Ogden (FleetSafe Honda – MLav Racing), who bags his best qualifying result of the season in fifth, and sixth place Stefano Nepa (LEVELUP – MTA).

Home hero Joel Kelso (BOE Motorsports) will launch from P7 despite sitting in P1 in the closing stages of Q2, with the Aussie having Angel Piqueras (Leopard Racing) and Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia) for company on Row 3.

2024 World Champion David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) will start P10, while the other Moto3™ Australian, Jacob Roulstone (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3), came through Q1 to claim P13 – one place ahead of teammate Daniel Holgado.

Now all that’s left to do is race. Find out who wins the Island battle at 11:00 (UTC+11)!

