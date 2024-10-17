Modern Classic Motorcycle News

Bike of the Year – 2024

Will last years winner ‘The Bobber’ Triumph again

Voting is now Open for Modern Classic Motorcycle News favourites of 2024

1. Vote for Modern Classic/Retro 2024

2. Vote for Naked Bike of 2024

3. Vote for Motorcycle Manufacturer of the Year 2024

4. Vote for Electric Bike Manufacturer of the Year 2024

Like last year voting for categories 1 & 2 will close on 1st December the top 5 winners of the Modern Classic/Retro and the top 5 winners of the Naked/Roadster will then go into the pot to vote for your bike of the year. The winner along with categories 3 to 6 will be announced in the 1st issue of 2025.

Vote here: M.C.M. News Bike of the Year 2024