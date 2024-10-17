Thursday, October 17, 2024
Modern Classic Motorcycle News Bike of the Year – 2024

Industry NewsModern Classic Motorcycle NewsLatest News
Less than 1 min.read

Vote For The Modern Classic Motorcycle News - Bike Of The Year 2023

Modern Classic Motorcycle News

Bike of the Year – 2024

Will last years winner ‘The Bobber’ Triumph again

Voting is now Open for Modern Classic Motorcycle News favourites of 2024

1. Vote for Modern Classic/Retro 2024

2. Vote for Naked Bike of 2024

3. Vote for Motorcycle Manufacturer of the Year 2024

4. Vote for Electric Bike Manufacturer of the Year 2024

Like last year voting for categories 1 & 2 will close on 1st December the top 5 winners of the Modern Classic/Retro and the top 5 winners of the Naked/Roadster will then go into the pot to vote for your bike of the year. The winner along with categories 3 to 6 will be announced in the 1st issue of 2025.

Vote here: M.C.M. News Bike of the Year 2024

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

