Scrambler Ducati 10° Anniversario Rizoma Edition: Ducati celebrates 10 years of Ducati Scrambler.

With a new episode of the 2025 Ducati World Première, Ducati unveils a Scrambler that celebrates the tenth anniversary of the birth of the post-heritage bike from the Bologna-based company, and the deep bond – almost a symbiosis – that forms between each Scrambler and his owner. A Scrambler created in collaboration with long-standing partner Rizoma which for the first time, on this occasion, has directly contributed to the shaping of a production model.

The Scrambler Ducati 10° Anniversario Rizoma Edition is a true Ducati collector’s item, a limited series and numbered in 500 units, which pushes the modern, stylistic and inclusive vision of the Land of Joy even further. Elegant and sophisticated in its colouring enhanced by details in Metal Rose, this Ducati Scrambler rejects labels and classifications, like a true work of art that anticipates the trends and lines of the future, becoming an extension of his rider in which style, innovation and individuality move in perfect harmony.

Every single detail studied by Rizoma for this Ducati Scrambler, starting from the Metal Rose finishing, is part of an overall vision in which the strength and importance of the accessories and individual chromatic details complete and amplify the appearance of the bike and the connection with his rider, making up a final design of great impact. The concept of self-expression, which has always been a founding value of Ducati Scrambler, takes on a different meaning in the case of this Rizoma Edition, becoming an element that completes, communicates and enhances the lifestyle of its owner.

The livery, defined by Rizoma in collaboration with the Centre Stile Ducati, is based on the chromatic balance of Stone White, black and Metal Rose. The tank, the engine, the chassis components and details such as the bar-end mirrors or the exhaust system express elegance thanks to the colour black, which becomes a base, almost a background to highlight the details in Metal Rose – covers, footrests, windshield – and create a contrast with the Stone White of the tank cover and the sporty mudguard.

The Scrambler Ducati 10° Anniversario Rizoma Edition thus becomes a true sculpture whose three-dimensionality is enhanced by new and refined colour combinations, creating a new milestone in the Scrambler journey into the world of art and design.

Andrea Ferraresi, Director of Strategy and Centro Stile Ducati commented: “Rizoma has succeeded in the difficult task of reinterpreting Scrambler while maintaining its essence unchanged. I was struck by the formal rigor, the attention to detail and the cleanliness of the treatment, including the colour, that Rizoma has incorporated in the concept that then became this celebratory version of the tenth anniversary of Scrambler.”

Fabrizio Rigolio, known as the “aluminium tailor”, is the Creative Director and founder of Rizoma. With his sartorial approach, inspired by fashion, he has introduced a new language to the world of motorcycles, where style and technology blend together in a unique experience. The Scrambler Ducati 10° Anniversario Rizoma Edition project embodies this vision, elevating the bike to a work of art that reflects the soul of the person who rides it. “This Scrambler is different from the others. It is dedicated to the 500 who dare, who see beyond, who want to leave an indelible mark.”

Ducati Scrambler Next-Gen

The second-generation Ducati Scrambler, born in 2023, is a motorcycle capable of combining a contemporary and innovative Modern Classic look with technical content that sets the standards for the category. Essential, fun, and light, with a great personality, it is the perfect choice for those who want a motorcycle with a unique and recognisable style, dynamic, accessible and safe for everyday use. A motorcycle designed for those seeking freedom and wanting to share their style and way of being with others.

The classic Ducati Scrambler styling cues – headlights, tank, shape of the instrumentation – remain fixed points, refined in style and with more up-to-date technical content, such as the 4.3” TFT dashboard. And the 73 horsepower Desmodue twin-cylinder engine, enhanced by the new clutch and alternator covers, the belt covers and the exhaust that leaves the engine completely exposed, is lighter and equipped with Ride-by-wire, quickshifter and Riding Modes, to increase riding pleasure and safety at the same time.

The Scrambler Ducati 10° Anniversario Rizoma Edition will arrive starting from March 2025.

