Husqvarna Mobility reveals water-cooled EE 5 for 2025

Electric-powered machine provides extended ride time and consistent performance.

Husqvarna Mobility is excited to unveil a new EE 5 for 2025. By introducing water-cooling technology to the state-of-the-art motocross machine, average battery life has increased by 30 per cent, in addition to providing a more stable power delivery for the duration of its running time. The EE 5 is also enhanced for the new model year with scaled-down bodywork from the full-size motocross line-up and finished with distinctive graphics.

Since its very successful launch in 2019, the EE 5 has provided young riders with a smooth introduction to riding and racing motocross. Powered by a capable and highly efficient 907 Wh Li-Ion battery and 5 kW electric motor, the EE 5 rivals the performance of its 50 cc, combustion engine competition. With a choice of six ride modes, the power delivery can be easily customised to suit all rider abilities.

When the lowest mode is selected, the battery offers approximately two hours of riding time. The overall running time varies depending on the track conditions and mode selected with the least restrictive option allowing for up to 30 minutes of action. Simple recharging is assured with the worldwide charger, which can be connected to any 110 or 230-Volt socket. Once plugged in, an 80 per cent charge can be achieved in just 45 minutes while a full recharge taking only 70 minutes.

Beyond the water-cooled motor, the EE 5 is expertly crafted with a perfectly balanced and height-adjustable chassis. By simply refitting the ergonomic bodywork and seat into the lower mounting points, reinstalling the WP shock in the alternative position, and raising the WP forks through the triple clamps, the EE 5 can be altered from its standard height of 674 mm to 626 mm. This adjustability allows shorter riders to begin riding the EE 5 in its lowest setting, and as they grow, the higher setting can be re-introduced.

Further customisation comes from the WP suspension. The shock offers 193 mm of travel and adjustable preload, high and low speed compression, and rebound to ensure riders can create a personalised set-up. Together with the 35 mm forks that offer 205 mm of travel, all youngsters can ride with comfort and confidence, even on the roughest of race tracks.

With an extensive list of quality components used to assemble the small machine, the EE 5 delivers an unrivalled on-track experience for all youngsters. Hydraulic disc brakes, a high-strength, chromium-molybdenum steel frame, NEKEN handlebars and ODI grips, and MAXXIS tyres underline the high specification of the latest EE 5.

Technical highlights

State-of-the-art, electric motor with a peak power of 5 kW and new water cooling

New bodywork and adjustable ergonomics

Six different ride modes to suit a wide range of riders

Easily rechargeable, 907 Wh Li-Ion battery

Modern chassis and adjustable WP suspension

Proven, race-tested components

MAXXIS ST tyres for maximum grip on all surfaces

NEKEN handlebars and ODI grips

Alongside the launch of the 2025 EE 5, Husqvarna Mobility is excited to offer a full range of Kids Railed Gear . The complete line-up is made from premium materials and includes a helmet, goggles, shirt, pants and gloves, with the Flame boots – made by Sidi – creating a complete apparel set-up for all youngsters. In addition, a concise selection of Technical Accessories allows the EE 5 to be customised to suit each individual rider.

The 2025 Husqvarna EE 5 will begin to be available worldwide from November onwards at authorised Husqvarna Mobility Dealerships . UK pricing yet to be confirmed.