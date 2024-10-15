Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Full protection now available for KTM 1390 Superduke R

Industry News
1 min.read
Full Protection Now Available For Ktm 1390 Superduke RSecondary alternator and clutch protection is now available for the mighty KTM 1390 Super Duke R.

Designed and developed exclusively for KTM, this new set includes revised bushings and bolt lengths to fit the big Austrian super-naked perfectly. Each cover blends aesthetics with strength and durability for the ultimate engine protection.

Manufactured to the same high standards as raced in Moto2, WorldSBK and British Superbike, these new FIM-approved secondary engine covers are available to buy now.

Brake and clutch lever guards are also available — mandatory for racing and track days, these easy-to-fit lever guards also offer superb protection against accidental operation and possible hand injury whilst filtering in traffic.

All GBRacing products are designed and made in the UK and are available to purchase direct from GBRacing or from its official dealers both in the UK and in 40 countries around the world.

*Beware of fake parts — if in any doubt of the authenticity of a GBRacing product please contact GBRacing with details of the vendor.*

Full Protection Now Available For Ktm 1390 Superduke RPRICES
KTM 1390 Super Duke R 2024>

Secondary engine protection
(UK prices are inclusive of VAT):

Alternator cover
£104.30 / $133.86 / €108.65

Clutch cover
£91.02 / $116.81 / €94.81

Full cover set
£185.56 / $238.13 / €193.29

Secondary engine protection
Brake lever guard
£56.26 / $72.20 / €58.60

Clutch lever guard
£56.26 / $72.20 / €58.60

For more GBRacing News check out our dedicated page GBRacing News

or head to the official GBRacing website gbracing.eu

or head to the official GBRacing website gbracing.eu

