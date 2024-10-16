A new generation to empower the next generation: Discover the buzz of the 2025 KTM SX-E’S.

KTM is fully prepared for the future of e-mobility, aiming to inspire the next generation of riders to embrace two-wheels and hone their skills until a READY TO RACE mentality becomes a way of life.

The foundational step has been refined, and the new 2025 KTM SX-E mini cross motorcycles set a benchmark in the industry for their commitment to quality.The KTM SX-E 5 and KTM SX-E 3 might enable hours of fun, learning and stimulate the early flow of adrenaline but these bikes are most definitely not ‘toys’: they are the start of a new era for the next generation of riders and racers.

Here are six ways in which KTM is plugging-in to play with the 2025 KTM SX-E line-up.

Drivetrain development

For 2025, the KTM SX-E 5 has a super-advanced fully electric, water-cooled permanent magnet motor that provides peak power at 5.0 kW and 30% more riding time compared to the previous version. The unit is both dust and waterproof which makes it low wearing and maintenance-free, while the integrated control unit (ECU) guarantees a direct but easily controllable power delivery: acceleration that guarantees exhilaration for youngsters, while packing enough punch to satisfy the demands of racing. In short, a high-quality and real-world READY TO RACE alternative to the petrol-powered 50 cc engine. The KTM SX-E 3 has an air-cooled motor pumping out a manageable 3.8 kW rate, ideal for smaller riders looking to finish their first laps. On both bikes, a multifunctional instrument display shows the state and charge level of the battery, along with one of the six different ride maps that determine the potency of the power delivery.

Frame finesse and “go as you grow”

One of the best features of the KTM SX-E is its adjustability. The subframe is made of lightweight, fibreglass reinforced plastic elements, which can be mounted in different positions to suit the changing size of the rider. The variance window is 634-682 mm and is easily adjusted through changing position of the seat and bodywork. For the very little rippers, an even lower seat height can be achieved by dropping the forks down through the triple clamps and by changing the mounting position of the rear shock. The frame is forged from lightweight, high-strength chromium-molybdenum steel for precise agility and stability, developed for 2025 to provide more robustness, improved handling and a tougher rear shock mounting point.

WP Suspension for that factory feeling

Pedigree carried by the adult KTM SX range is passed down, meaning the suspension set up on the KTM SX-E 5 is formidable. A fully adjustable, upside-down 35 mm WP XACT air fork with 205 mm of travel ensures comfort and confidence. The air spring fitted in the left fork leg can be adjusted perfectly to the rider’s weight using a simple air pump. The WP XACT shock absorber offers preload, rebound and high and low speed compression adjustability, providing excellent damping performance with 193 mm of travel. The KTM SX-E 3 is equipped with a class-leading suspension specification while keeping things simple through its non-adjustable upside-down 35 mm WP XACT fork, offering 144 mm of travel. The shock will offer 129 mm of rebuttal.

Battery bounty

The battery on the KTM SX-E 5 is constructed from 84 modern lithium-ion cells in a robust die-cast aluminum casing, harnessing energy for 907 Wh, which is enough for two hours of a relaxed rhythm riding or 30 minutes of hardcore throttle abuse for race conditions. The KTM SX-E 3 has 60 cells for 648 Wh, for a similar rate of riding time. A new cable component means the KTM SX-E 3 can swap and upgrade the battery from its bigger brother, leading to even more time in the saddle. Each bike has an advanced battery management system that administers and preserves the lifecycle of the battery.

Counting the charge

Charging time has been reduced on the KTM SX-E 5, with 0-80% capacity achievable in just 45 minutes, while 0-100% is possible in just 70 minutes. The external charger – supplying up to 900 W – can be connected to any 110- or 230-volt socket. The KTM SX-E 3 will charge from 0-20% in 20 minutes, 20-80% in 100 minutes and to 100% in 140 minutes. Both bikes feature a rollover sensor that cuts power in the event of a fall, while a wrist lanyard cut-off key stops the motor in the event of an uncontrollable riding scenario. Ride modes can be locked and saved with a dongle that can be found under the seat.

The perks of the parts

Outright performance is not the only benefit of the 2025 KTM SX-Es. Each motorcycle comes as standard with a host of outstanding parts to make them deserving of their place in the all-conquering KTM SX range. Strong aluminum alloy NEKEN handlebars taper from 28 mm in the centre to 22 mm in the bend and 18 mm in the handhold areas, enabling the use of a thinner lock-on ODI grip, engineered especially for electric drive. Also, on the theme of strength, the two bikes have light, black anodised aluminum rims (10” for the KTM SX-E 3 and 12” for the KTM SX-E 5) with MAXXIS MAXXCROSS-ST tyres for superb all-round traction across diverse terrain. The wheels are common components among the full-size KTM SX range, as is the hydraulic brake calipers and wavy discs front and rear. The KTM SX-E 3 has a handlebar-mounted rear brake, while the KTM SX-E 5 is foot operated. The design of both KTM SX-E models features the latest in-mould graphics, with a bold orange livery that perfectly sets off the factory-look orange frame, orange seat and narrow race-sharpened bodywork.

The new 2025 KTM SX-E’s will be rolling off the Austrian production line this winter and will be available in Authorised KTM Dealers from December. UK pricing to be confirmed.

For more information, visit KTM.com.

