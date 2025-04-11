M.C.M. News Purely Subjective Top 10 Modern Classic Motorcycles in 2025

Motorcycles have a unique way of blending nostalgia with modern technology, and in 2025, the modern classic segment continues to thrive.

These bikes capture the aesthetics and soul of past decades while incorporating the latest advancements in engineering, safety, and performance. Whether you’re a seasoned rider or new to the scene, modern classic motorcycles offer the best of both worlds—timeless charm with contemporary reliability.

Modern Classic Motorcycle News purely subjective list in no particular order of the top 10 Modern Classic Motorcycles in 2025

1. Triumph Bonneville T120

The Triumph Bonneville T120 remains one of the most iconic modern classic motorcycles. With a lineage dating back to the 1950s, the 2025 model continues to impress with its perfect balance of retro design and cutting-edge technology.

Key Features:

Engine: 1,200cc parallel-twin

Power: 80 hp

Torque: 105 Nm

Tech: Ride-by-wire throttle, cruise control, riding modes (Road and Rain)

Why It’s Special: The Bonneville T120 retains its classic silhouette while offering refined performance and rideability.

This bike is perfect for those who want the vintage British look with modern performance and comfort.

From £11,995.00 RRP (Icon Edition pictured from £12,795.00 RRP) as per official UK website

2. Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark

Ducati’s Scrambler lineup has been a major hit since its reintroduction, and the Scrambler Icon Dark remains a standout in 2025. With a minimalist blacked-out look and retro styling, it provides an excellent entry point into Ducati’s modern classic range.

Key Features:

Engine: 803cc L-twin

803cc L-twin Power: 73 hp

73 hp Torque: 66 Nm

66 Nm Tech: Cornering ABS, LED lighting, LCD dashboard

Why It’s Special: The Scrambler Icon Dark is one of the most stylish and accessible modern classic motorcycles, offering Ducati’s signature performance with a raw, minimalist look.

If you want an affordable yet stylish modern classic with Italian heritage, this bike is a fantastic choice.

From £9,495.00 RRP as per official UK website

3. BMW R 12 nineT

BMW’s R 12 nineT has consistently been a top choice for riders looking for a blend of heritage and performance. The 2025 model remains faithful to its origins while featuring minor refinements in technology and comfort.

Key Features:

Engine: 1,170cc air/oil-cooled boxer twin

Power: 109 hp

Torque: 116 Nm

Tech: Cornering ABS, dynamic traction control, cruise control

Why It’s Special: The R 12 nineT offers classic BMW styling with the legendary boxer engine, making it a favorite among purists.

This bike is perfect for those who appreciate German engineering and a distinctive, powerful riding experience.

From £14,42 RRP as per official UK website

4. Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Royal Enfield continues to dominate the modern classic segment, and the Shotgun 650 is their latest addition to the 650cc twin lineup. This bobber-styled motorcycle combines muscular styling with a comfortable ride, making it a standout choice for urban and motoway cruising.

Key Features:

Engine: 648cc parallel-twin

Power: 47 hp

Torque: 52 Nm

Tech: LED lighting, Tripper navigation, slipper clutch

Why It’s Special: The Shotgun 650 offers a unique bobber aesthetic with Royal Enfield’s signature retro styling and smooth performance.

For riders looking for an aggressive yet stylish modern classic, the Shotgun 650 is a perfect choice.

From £6,699.00 RRP as per official UK website

5. Moto Guzzi V7 Stone

Moto Guzzi has been crafting characterful motorcycles for over a century, and the V7 Stone is a standout in 2025. Retaining its signature transverse V-twin engine, the V7 offers an engaging and unique riding experience.

Key Features:

Engine: 853cc transverse V-twin

Power: 65 hp

Torque: 73 Nm

Tech: Traction control, ABS, full LED lighting

Why It’s Special: The Moto Guzzi V7 Stone remains one of the most distinctive and soulful motorcycles in the modern classic category.

If you want something that stands out from the crowd, this is a fantastic option.

From £8,450.00 RRP as per official UK website

6. Kawasaki Z900RS

Inspired by the legendary Kawasaki Z1 from the 1970s, the Z900RS blends classic styling with high-performance capabilities. It’s one of the most powerful modern classics available in 2025.

Key Features:

Engine: 948cc inline-four

Power: 111 hp

Torque: 98 Nm

Tech: Assist & slipper clutch, traction control, LED lighting

Why It’s Special: Unlike many modern classics with twin engines, the Z900RS offers a smooth, powerful inline-four experience.

For those who want retro styling with sportbike performance, the Z900RS is a top pick.

From £11,799.00 RRP (Candy Green pictured from £12,099.00 RRP) as per official UK website

7. Norton Commando 961

The Norton Commando 961 is a true British icon, carrying forward Norton’s legacy while incorporating modern refinements. The 2025 version of this classic roadster offers a thrilling ride with hand-built craftsmanship.

Key Features:

Engine: 961cc air-cooled parallel-twin

Power: 76 hp

Torque: 81 Nm

Tech: Öhlins suspension, Brembo brakes, hand-built frame

Why It’s Special: The Commando 961 is one of the few modern classics that remains hand-assembled with premium components, giving it an authentic and exclusive feel.

If you love bespoke craftsmanship and British heritage, the Norton Commando is a dream machine.

The SP £16,999.00 RRP (Cafe Racer pictured from £17,499.00 RRP) as per official UK website

8. Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 has become one of the most popular modern classic motorcycles since its debut, offering a perfect balance of vintage aesthetics and modern reliability.

Key Features:

Engine: 648cc parallel-twin

Power: 47 hp

Torque: 52 Nm

Tech: ABS, slipper clutch, retro-inspired twin-exhaust design

Why It’s Special: The Interceptor 650 is affordable, reliable, and delivers an enjoyable, relaxed riding experience.

For those looking for a simple, stylish, and fun-to-ride retro bike, the Interceptor 650 is an unbeatable option.

From £6,399.00 RRP (Black Ray pictured from £6,599.00 RRP) as per official UK website

9. Yamaha XSR900

The Yamaha XSR900 is a beautiful blend of neo-retro design with modern-day performance. Inspired by the legendary Yamaha motorcycles of the past, the XSR900 delivers cutting-edge technology while maintaining a classic aesthetic.

Key Features:

Engine: 890cc triple-cylinder

Power: 119 hp

Torque: 93 Nm

Tech: Quickshifter, ride modes, cornering ABS

Why It’s Special: It captures the essence of Yamaha’s heritage while offering exhilarating performance.

If you love retro styling with a powerful, modern engine, the XSR900 is an excellent choice.

From £11,000.00 RRP as per official UK website

10. Triumph Bobber

The Triumph Bobber is one of the most stunning modern classic motorcycles, blending a low-slung stance with premium British craftsmanship. It has a muscular single-seat design, a hardtail-inspired frame, and a torquey twin-cylinder engine.

Key Features:

Engine: 1,200cc parallel-twin

Power: 77 hp

Torque: 106 Nm

Tech: Ride-by-wire throttle, cruise control, riding modes

Why It’s Special: It’s one of the few factory bobbers with authentic styling and high-quality components.

If you love minimalist design with an old-school feel, the Triumph Bobber is the ultimate choice.

From £3,195.00 RRP (Icon Edition pictured from £13,995.00) as per official UK website

Conclusion

From British elegance with the Norton Commando and Triumph Bobber to the retro power of the Kawasaki Z900RS and Yamaha XSR900, these motorcycles prove that classic never goes out of style.

Which one would you choose?