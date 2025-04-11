Suzuki launches GSX-8R Kiiro Limited Edition

Suzuki has launched a GSX-8R Kiiro limited edition, with just 60 available from UK dealerships.

With an OTR price of £9,599, the Kirro edition GSX-8R comes with bright yellow bodywork with black logos, grey wheels and grey aluminium subframe, and a smattering of extras from the Suzuki accessories catalogue.

In addition to the yellow bodywork – from which the Kiiro edition derives its name – the limited GSX-8Rs will come with a single seat cowl, smoked screen, Gilles billet aluminium brake and clutch levers, a tank pad, and a two-tone seat adorned with a GSX logo.

The award-winning GSX-8R has received widespread recognition for its punchy, torque-laden 776cc motor, following its launch last year. It’s housed in a chassis that features a steel mainframe and separate aluminium subframe, with suspension front and rear from Showa.

An electronics package includes a bi-directional quickshifter as standard and selectable power and traction control modes, with all information displayed via a colour TFT screen.

More information on Suzuki’s GSX-8R Kiiro edition can be found here.