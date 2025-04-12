Indian Motorcycle appoints Jim Allan Motorcycles to support Scottish riders

Indian Motorcycle has announced the appointment of Jim Allan Motorcycles as a service centre to support Indian Motorcycle riders in Scotland.

One of the oldest motorcycle dealers in Scotland, Jim Allan Motorcycles joins the dealer network as Indian Motorcycle Falkirk on Wednesday, April 9.

With the majority of Indian Motorcycle owners in Scotland residing in Glasgow and Edinburgh, Indian Motorcycle Falkirk is ideally positioned between the two conurbations to offer servicing, warranty, MOT, and accessory fitment services to owners in the region.

“Jim Allan Motorcycles are a well-established and respected part of the Scottish motorcycle scene and we are delighted to welcome them to the Indian Motorcycle dealer network. Supporting our riders in Scotland is important to us and this is a significant milestone in rebuilding the network north of the border,” said Robert Gregory – District Sales Manager, Indian Motorcycle

“We’ve always taken pride in looking after Scottish motorcyclists, so we’re thrilled to join forces with Indian Motorcycle and bring our passion to riders of this legendary brand. With our experience and passion for motorcycling, we’re proud to support the Indian Motorcycle community and offer the service, expertise, and spirit that the brand deserves.”commented Dave Allan – Managing Director, Jim Allan Motorcycles

INDIAN MOTORCYCLE FALKIRK

Jim Allan Motorcycles Ltd

208 Grahams Road

Falkirk

FK2 7BX

T: 01324 620111

For more Indian Motorcycle UK news check out our dedicated page Indian Motorcycle UK News

or head to the official Indian Motorcycles UK website indianmotorcycle.co.uk/