Home hero Buis wins

Double World Champion Jeffrey Buis claimed a home victory at the TT Circuit Assen.

The Freudenberg KTM-Paligo Racing’s 25th career podium marked a special day for Buis who led 5 laps.

The lead group of seven riders broke away from the pack in the early laps. A Turn 5 crash for Antonio Torres saw the second half of the race develop into a tactical scrap for the podium positions. During the 12 lap duration there were nine changes of lead as the race went down to the final metres.

Buis finished less than a tenth of a second ahead of Humberto Maier (Yamaha AD78 FIMLA by MS Racing) but the Brazilian held off Julio Garcia (Prodina Kawasaki Racing Sport) on the run to the line.

Benat Fernandez (Team#109 Retro Traffic Kove) lost a position by exceeding track limits on the final lap. The Spaniard was classified in fifth position but his fastest lap of the race netted him pole position for Race 2.

P1 – Jeffrey Buis (Freudenberg KTM-Paligo Racing)

“In the last part of the final lap, I was thinking that a lot of guys would overtake me but in the end, it was only one. At the end of the lap I knew I was still in a good position and that I just had to brake later into the last corner. I couldn’t settle for second place at my home race so I had to go for it. It’s incredible to take my 15th win and it’s even more special to do this at my home race. I’ve never experienced something like this. To celebrate with so many people was unbelievable. The goal now is to make it a double win tomorrow!”

Race 1 Results

1. Jeffrey Buis (Freudenberg KTM-Paligo Racing)

2. Humberto Maier (Yamaha AD78 FIMLA by MS Racing) +0.093s

3. Julio Garcia (Prodina Kawasaki Racing Sport) +0.191s

4. David Salvador (Team ProDina XCI) +0.355s

5. Benat Fernandez (Team#109 Retro Traffic Kove) +0.400s

6. Carter Thompson (MTM Kawasaki) +0.615s

Fastest lap: Benat Fernandez (Kove) – 1’48.158s

