Debut pole for Fernandez in WorldSSP300

WorldSSP300 debutant Benat Fernandez surprised the field to claim a stunning pole position for the Team#109 Retro Trafic Kove team.

The Spaniard set the fastest time in the closing minutes of the session.

Carter Thompson (MTM Kawasaki) will start from the front row for his first full campaign in the class. The Australian is expected to have a strong season and claimed the third front row of his career in the class.

The Freudenberg KTM-Paligo Racing duo Phillip Tonn and Jeffrey Buis qualified third and fourth fastest in the session. The front row of the grid will have three different manufacturers for the first race of the season. Advertisement

P1 – Benat Fernandez (Team#109 Retro Traffic Kove)

“We did our job, and I feel really good with the setup. I was very comfortable on the bike and able to put in a strong lap. The race will be a group at the front because it’s very difficult to create a gap but I feel good. I think I can be at the front and fight and that’s my main objective. I don’t have specific expectations because if you don’t meet them you can feel disappointed. My goal is to learn. This is my first race. There’s no pressure and I just want to study for the next races. I want to understand how the others move and manage the race and for me to keep learning.”

Superpole Results

1. Benat Fernandez (Team#109 Retro Traffic Kove) 1’55.238s

2. Carter Thompson (MTM Kawasaki) +0.039s

3. Phillip Tonn (Freudenberg KTM-Paligo Racing) +0.083s

4. Jeffrey Buis (Freudenberg KTM-Paligo Racing) +0.205s

5. Humberto Maier (Yamaha AD78 FIMLA by MS Racing) +0.332s

6. Antonio Torres (Team ProDina XCI) +0.434s

