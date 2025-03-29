£15,800 raised for charity as last bike ridden by Hairy Biker Dave Myers is auctioned

The motorcycle ridden by Hairy Biker Dave Myers in his final TV series has raised £15,800 for charity when it was auctioned today (Wednesday 26th March 2025).

The 2023 BSA Gold Star went under the hammer with H&H Classics at the National Motorcycle Museum in Solihull and the proceeds from its sale are being donated to CancerCare North Lancashire & South Cumbria, NSPCC Childline and The Institute of Cancer Research .

The motorcycle famously featured in the BBC’s “The Hairy Bikers Go West”, the last ever series made by the incredibly popular TV chef duo.

Dave fought a long battle against cancer but sadly died just over a year ago. The auction of his beloved BSA Gold Star was a fitting tribute to his vibrant personality, together with his immense influence and love for motorcycling.

The Hairy Bikers series ran for two decades, making household names of Dave Myers and Si King. Millions watched them on TV, enjoying their warm and jovial personalities, as well as their passion for motorcycling and cooking.

Liliana Myers, Dave’s widow, said: “I’m delighted that Dave’s bike has found a new home and raised proceeds for three very worthy charities close to Dave’s heart.

“It’s a special motorbike with some special memories and I hope the new owner will love riding it as much as Dave did, creating their own memories to treasure. Who knows, maybe that will even include riding it with us on Dave Day in June!”

James Hewing, National Motorcycle Museum director, said: “Dave spread so much joy, it was an absolute pleasure to be involved in the auction of his beloved BSA Gold Star.

“It’s a unique piece of motorcycling history which I’m sure it will continue to bring happiness wherever it goes.”

Colette McKay, managing director at H&H Classics, which conducted the auction, said: “H&H Classics was honoured to auction Dave’s motorcycle and raise some very worthy funds for charity.

“Dave’s popularity remains as strong as ever and, I’m sure, his motorbike has found a new home where it will be much loved by its new owner.”

Ashish Joshi, CEO at BSA, said: “Dave’s love for motorbikes and cooking, as well as his genuine kindness and friendly nature, is well-known.

“The auction was a fitting tribute to a wonderful person and we’re sure the new owner of his Gold Star will treasure it as much as Dave did.”​

About H&H Classics:

Established in 1993, H&H Classics is the longest continually trading auction house in the UK and Europe. With centuries of collective market expertise in the automotive and classic vehicle industry, H&H Classics prides itself on delivering the highest levels of commitment and service to its buyers and sellers, ensuring an experience which is easy and enjoyable.

Over the past 32 years, H&H Classics has achieved world record prices for classic motorcycles, cars, and competition cars such as a 1960 Ferrari 250 GT SWB, 1968 Lotus 49B, 1996 Subaru Impreza WRC, as well as royal cars including Queen Elizabeth II’s Daimler, Prince Phillip’s Lagonda and Princess Anne’s Bentley.

To find out more about H&H Classics, upcoming auctions or for enquiries, please visit www.handh.co.uk