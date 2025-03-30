Career first victory for Bendsneyder

Having started from the front row Bo Bendsneyder (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) dropped to seventh position on the opening lap.

It took until lap 13 for the Dutchman to take the lead. Setting his personal best lap on Lap 15 of 17 he showed his race craft to manage his pace throughout and finished with a margin of two seconds from Stefano Manzi. The race victory was Bendsneyder’s first win at World Championship level

On his birthday weekend Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing’s Manzi claimed two podium finishes and extended his championship lead to 13 points. He spent the majority of the race in second position having been involved in an eight rider scrap throughout

Tom Booth-Amos (PTR Triumph Factory Racing) finished on the podium having fought his way past Lucas Mahias (GMT94-YAMAHA) in the closing stages

Race 1 victor Can Oncu (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Team) converted his pole position into an early lead but the Turkish rider crashed out of proceedings at Turn 1 on Lap 9

P1 – Bo Bendsneyder (MV Agusta Reparto Corse)

“It’s an amazing feeling to take this victory. The pace here is incredibly fast but today I realised that I wasn’t just fighting for second; I was fighting for the win. I felt better on the bike compared to yesterday so I stayed calm and tried to save the front tyre a little. When the pace started to drop I pushed to catch and overtake the others. From that moment on, I just gave everything I had. With six laps to go, I told myself, ‘it’s time to push.’ I was expecting Stefano to attack me again like yesterday but he didn’t. It’s incredible to take this victory with MV Agusta and now the next race is my home round in Assen!”.

Race 2 Results

1. Bo Bendsneyder (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) 29’22.573

2. Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) +2.348s

3. Tom Booth-Amos (PTR Triumph Factory Racing) +3.443s

4. Lucas Mahias (GMT94-YAMAHA) +3.684s

5. Valentin Debise (Renzi Corse) +3.900s

6. Jeremy Alcoba (Kawasaki WorldSSP Team) +4.062s

