Suzuki updates 0% finance offer for summer

Suzuki has updated its 0% finance offer, which will run from 1 April to 30 June and is available over three years with a minimum £500 deposit.

The offer makes it even easier for customers to put a new bike in the garage ahead of the summer, and is available on the firm’s inline four-cylinder models: the GSX-S1000, GSX-S1000GT, GSX-S1000GX, Katana, and Hayabusa. The GSX-S1000GT+ and GSX-S1000GX+, which come with a pair of 36-litre panniers as standard, also feature.

Buyers of the GSX-S1000 – which is updated for 2025 and comes with a colour TFT screen, selectable power and traction control modes and a bi-directional quickshifter as standard – can also benefit from an additional £1,000 dealer contribution, reducing the OTR price to £10,999. As a result, as part of the offer, the GSX-S1000 can be ridden for just £89 per month with just a £1,994 deposit.

For £135 per month the new-for-2024 GSX-S1000GX+, with its Showa semi-active suspension, IMU-governed suite of electronics from lean-angle sensitive ABS to traction and roll torque control, power modes, bi-directional quickshifter, cruise control, smartphone connectivity, and standard-fit 36–litre panniers, can be had with a £2,950 deposit.

