First ever Sports Memorabilia Day announced

Sports fans and memorabilia collectors are adding a special date to their diaries this month, with the announcement of Sports Memorabilia Day, a new celebration to be held annually on the 27th of April.

Sports Memorabilia Day will champion the incredible world of sports fans and collectors, giving recognition to the joy of collecting and the items of sporting history that people have obtained. Fans, collectors, athletes and brands are being encouraged to take part in the celebration by sharing their prized collections using the hashtag #sportsmemorabiliaday on their social media platform of choice.

By showcasing their cherished items and recalling fond memories, fans will have a fresh way to show their connection to their favourite sports – as well as engaging with teams, athletes, brands and businesses across the sporting landscape through social media interactions and exclusive competitions. From one cherished item held onto since attending a specific event, to a collection of pieces built over years of searching, fans of every sport are being encouraged to share the items they proudly own. No matter the size or the commercial value, whether its signed, framed or worn – every piece of memorabilia tells its own unique story.

Of the many unique days adopted across the social media calendar each year, there was previously no specific representation for sports memorabilia. That is why Memento Exclusives has decided to launch the special day in 2025. CEO and Founder, Barry Gough, is an ex-F1® number one mechanic who worked with BAR, Jordan and Simtek. During his time trackside, Gough recognised a demand for memorabilia and race used products and decided to fulfil the gap in the market for fans and collectors. Today, his company has become the officially licensed memorabilia partner to the likes of F1®, MotoGP ™, UFC, Team GB and more. The date of April 27th has been chosen for the celebration to coincide with the 15th anniversary of the business bringing fans closer to the sports they love.