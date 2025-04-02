Worldwcr Gets Underway: Special Guests In Austin, Testing, And A Super Draw

Cremona Circuit test offers first look at WorldWCR class of 2025

The 2025 FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship kicks off preparations for another thrilling year as all 24 riders head to Italy’s Cremona Circuit for a two-day test on April 3rd and 4th.

With multiple practice sessions scheduled and ample time to work on bike setups, this will be the riders’ first opportunity to gauge themselves against their rivals before the action officially begins at Assen next weekend. Returning stars will be joined by eager rookies, all keen to set an early benchmark for the season ahead aboard their Yamaha R7 machines.

Sonya Lloyd gets a taste of MotoGP

American motorcycle racer Sonya Lloyd enjoyed an inspiring visit to the MotoGP paddock at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, just days ahead of her participation in the official WorldWCR pre-season test at Cremona Circuit in Italy.

The 22-year-old rider, preparing for her full-season debut in WorldWCR with Team Trasimeno, attended the Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas accompanied by Mia Rushten, who competed in the inaugural 2024 season of WorldWCR before her campaign was curtailed by injury. The pair had the opportunity to meet MotoGP stars including Yamaha riders Jack Miller and Alex Rins, as well as Moto2 talents Izan Guevara and Tony Arbolino from BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha.

“MotoGP was a fantastic experience,” Lloyd said. “Meeting riders like Jack Miller and Alex Rins was incredible. Alex even took Mia and me into the Yamaha garage to show us the bikes without their bodywork, explaining all the complexities involved. It was truly inspiring.”

Following her wildcard appearance at the 2024 WorldWCR finale in Jerez, Lloyd secured a full-season ride for 2025 aboard a Yamaha YZF-R7. Her teammate for the season will be South Africa’s Jessica Howden.

Meeting international MotoGP media in Austin, Lloyd discussed her preparations and expectations for her rookie season:

“European racing is different: new circuits, different tyres, more lean angle,” she explained. “I’ve been training hard with the Yamaha R7 back home, adapting to Pirelli tyres and the riding style I’ll need this season. I’m aiming for consistent top-15 finishes, and by the end of the year, pushing into top-10 lap times.”

Reflecting on the significance of WorldWCR, Lloyd emphasised its importance as a stepping stone: “The Women’s Championship is fantastic for launching careers. Eventually, the goal is to earn opportunities in WorldSSP or WorldSBK. It’s a strong starting point, but not the final destination.”

Lloyd and her fellow competitors will have their first official chance to fully acclimatise to their 2025 machinery during the Cremona Circuit test this week, before the championship begins with the Pirelli Dutch Round at Assen next week.



WorldSBK stars lend a hand with 2025 bike allocation

WorldSBK riders attending last weekend’s Pirelli Portuguese Round in Portimao assisted in the draw to allocate Yamaha R7 bikes to WorldWCR riders for the 2025 season. The draw took place in front of the Portuguese crowd on Saturday evening during the Paddock Show “Supershow,” which traditionally gathers riders from all three classes following Race 1.

Bike Chassis # Rider Team 1 x542 64 Sara Sanchez Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha 2 x537 4 Emily Bondi ZELOS Trasimeno 3 x541 96 Roberta Ponziani Klint Forward Racing Team 4 x543 32 Sonya Lloyd Team Trasimeno 5 x093 33 Chun Mei Liu WT Team Taiwan 6 x094 99 Isis Carreno Pons Italika Racing FIMLA 7 x096 14 Mallory Dobbs Diva Racing 8 x097 94 Beatrice Barbera Team GP3 AD11 9 x098 20 Natalia Rivera Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha 10 x100 6 Maria Herrera Klint Forward Racing Team 11 x101 15 Chloe Jones GR Motosport 12 x335 16 Lucy Michel TSL-Racing 13 x105 28 Ornella Ongaro 511 Riders Experience 14 x243 22 Madalena Simoes FB Racing Team 15 x408 36 Beatriz Neila Ampito Crescent Yamaha 16 x092 8 Tayla Relph Full Throttle Racing 17 x245 21 Avalon Lewis Carl Cox Motorsports 18 x546 83 Astrid Madrigal Pons Italika Racing FIMLA 19 x551 29 Billee Fuller Carl Cox Motorsports 20 x618 17 Lucie Boudesseul GMT94-YAMAHA 21 x552 19 Adela Ourednickova Dafitmotoracing 22 x099 46 Pakita Ruiz PR46+1 Racing Team 23 x336 52 Jessica Howden Team Trasimeno 24 x345 76 Jamie Hanks-Elliott Hanks Racing

About WorldWCR

The FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship (WorldWCR) is a groundbreaking single-make series exclusively for aspiring female riders, featuring the Yamaha R7. Building on the success of its inaugural season in 2024, which saw Ana Carrasco crowned, the series aims to continue advancing women’s motorsport by fostering new talent and showcasing competitive racing on a global stage.

With six rounds scheduled for 2025, the WorldWCR offers emerging talent an equal platform to showcase their skills alongside the world’s best riders. By addressing disparities and breaking down barriers, the series empowers women to reach new heights in professional racing. As a dedicated space for female riders, WorldWCR celebrates skill, passion, and diversity. It inspires the next generation of female racers while shaping a more inclusive motorsport landscape.

The 2025 WorldWCR calendar at a glance

1. Dutch Round, TT Circuit Assen – 11-13 April

2. Acerbis Italian Round, Cremona Circuit, 2-4 May

3. Prosecco DOC UK Round, Donington Park, 11-13 July

4. Hungarian Round, Balaton Park Circuit* – 25-27 July

5. French Round, Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours, 5-7 September

6. Spanish Round, Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto – 17-19 October

* Subject to homologation