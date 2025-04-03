Ride every season with the new Infinity 3 Pro range from Richa

For 2025, Richa introduces the next generation of its fan-favourite Infinity Pro range. Designed for all-season riding, the Infinity 3 Pro range now offers even greater protection against the elements — wind, rain, or shine.

Infinity 3 Pro Jacket

The next-generation Infinity 3 Pro textile jacket is designed for those who refuse to let the unpredictable British weather prevent them from getting out on their bikes.

The AA-rated Infinity 3 Pro is crafted from laminated Aquashell Pro waterproofing for optimal dryness. It has an abrasion-resistant, high-performance polyester outer layer for durability and a neoprene finish on the sleeves and collar for enhanced comfort. There are D3O® inserts and SuperFabric reinforcements – which are 14 times more abrasion-resistant than Kevlar, thanks to a unique pattern consisting of small, hard guard plates – for greater protection if the worst were to occur.

The jacket features adjustable elements for a personalised fit, including an adjustable waist and Fidlock-secured controls for easy chest ventilation that allows airflow regulations when the ride heats up. For storage, there are two large external pockets, offering ample space for your essentials on the go.

Available in Black/Grey in sizes S-6XL and Black/Fluo Yellowin sizes S–4XL, the Infinity 3 Pro has an RRP starting from £379.99.

Infinity 3 Pro Trousers

The matching Infinity 3 Pro trousers have D3O® protection as standard on the hips and knees and superior AA safety certification, providing top-tier safety for peace of mind on every ride. Designed for year-round wear, these trousers deliver the perfect balance of comfort, durability, and style.

Featuring a laminated Aquashell Pro outer for outstanding protection against the elements, the trousers also have tough anti-abrasion polyester construction and SuperFabric reinforcement for extra strength in key areas. For year-round versatility, the trousers include a detachable thermal inner layer, keeping you warm in the colder months and easily removed when temperatures rise.

Soft neoprene finishes offer added comfort, making the trousers easy to wear for long stretches, while Fidlock-secured ventilation panels give riders the flexibility to regulate airflow and the adjustable waist ensures a personalised fit. With two spacious external pockets for essentials, the Infinity 3 Pro trousers combine comfort and functionality, ready to tackle any ride, in any weather.

Available in black, the Infinity 3 Pro trousers have an RRP of £299.99. Sizes S-6XL are catered for, with different lengths offering differing sizing options – regular (S-6XL), long (M-2XL) and short (M-4XL).

Infinity 3 Pro Gloves

Complete the outfit with the CE-approved Infinity 3 Pro gloves. Designed for mid-season wear, the gloves feature a high-performance polyester outer shell, complemented by a laminated Aquashell Pro membrane. Inside, the gloves have D3O protection, a soft, comfortable fleece liner for warmth and long cuffs with Velcro closures to ensure a secure fit. The gloves also have touch-screen compatibility.

The Infinity 3 Pro gloves have an RRP of £89.99 and are available in black in sizes S–3XL.

