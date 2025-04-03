New For ’25: Three OS-BASE Options

The Kriega OS-BASE rackless luggage system range has been expanded to cover just about every adventure bike ever made.

We are launching two model-specific OS-BASE options and a universal-fit OS-BASE that we’re confident will suit just about every adventure bike, old or new, passenger grab handles or not.

We introduced our OS-BASE rackless system in 2019 and it has grown to include 11-model specific harnesses and two universal-fit options.

The modular luggage system requires no extra hardware, frames or brackets, everything is included. The harness is easy to fit in minutes and guaranteed to last for years. This lightweight, rugged system can grow with you and be tailored to suit your adventures.

It’s everything good adventure bike luggage should be.

HIMALAYAN

Owners of Royal Enfield’s lightweight adventure bike have been calling for an OS-BASE and now we are ready to deliver one that will fit all generations of Himalayan.

Like all our OS-BASE packages, it comes with all the heavy-duty fitting hardware you need.

Choose to fit 6, 12 or 18-litre packs. Fit two or three OS-ADVENTURE PACKS on the harness, or mix it up by adding ROLLPACKS or US-DRYPACKS as middle packs. Many of our accessories also fit with this modular system.

OS-BASE HIMALAYAN DETAILS

The Himalayan 450 above is fitted with 2 x OS-12 ADVENTURE PACKS on the rear and OS-6 on the front crash bars (Subframe Loops are required to fit the OS-6 in this position on the Himalayan). Packs are sold separately to the OS-BASE.

BMW GS

Designed to fit all models of BMW GS with a rear rack, from the 1980s R80 right through to the current R1300, the OS-BASE BMW GS adds yet more Kriega luggage option for owners of the iconic German adventure bikes.

The OS-BASE has adjustable top and lower straps to tailor the fit to whichever model you ride. The added benefit of this adjustability is the option keep the luggage for your next adventure bike if/when you trade up.

OS-BASE BMW GS DETAILS

The BMW R1300 GS pictured above is fitted with 2 x OS-18 ADVENTURE PACKS as panniers, and an OS-12 as a middle pack. Packs are sold separately to the OS-BASE.

OS-BASE ADVENTURE UNIVERSAL FIT

The Adventure Bike boom means there are more ADV bikes of all shapes and configurations than ever before. Rather than trying to make specific fitting kit for countless different models, we have created an OS-BASE to fit the vast majority of ages, sizes and shapes of adventure bike, including those with passenger grab handles and rear racks, standard or modified.

Like the Himalayan and BMW GS options, the OS-BASE ADVENTURE is a new, improved design with X Straps that offer extra pack stability and added clearance from high-level exhaust systems.

If you have an adventure bike that you struggled to get thoughtfully-designed, lightweight, rugged rackless luggage for, look no further, we’ve got just what you need.

OS-BASE ADVENTURE DETAILS

The custom Honda Dominator above is fitted with 2 x OS-12 ADVENTURE PACKS. Packs are sold separately to the OS-BASE.

Each OS-BASE comes with the relevant fitting kit. Pictured above is the universal-fit OS-BASE ADVENTURE box contents.

1 x OS-BASE with quick-release cam buckles

4 x Heavy-duty OS-RINGS

4 x SUBFRAME LOOPS

2 x Protective EVA PADS

Below is how the OS-BASE fits to the Himalayan.

OS-BASE DIRTBIKE UNIVERSAL FIT

It’s not one of our new for ‘25 products, but it’s definitely worth talking about. While the OS-BASE ADVENTURE is designed for ADV bikes of all sizes, the DIRTBIKE option is designed to be a perfect fit on the latest lightweight enduro and trail bikes.

OS-BASE DIRTBIKE DETAILS

The Yamaha WR450F above is fitted with 2 x OS-12 ADVENTURE PACKS. Packs are sold separately to the OS-BASE. The rider is wearing a R15 MultiCam backpack (available for pre-order now)

Order directly from Kriega.com or head to your local dealer for a closer look.

Kriega UK dealer network

Kriega Worldwide importers