Dainese Presents The Smart Air The Freedom of Protection Campaign

A lighthearted, fun commercial that raises awareness and promotes the use of airbags for everyone, every day, on every route.

Since 1972, Dainese has been dedicated to innovation in the field of motorcycle rider safety, developing technologies that have marked the history of motorcycling.

The latest revolution in protection for road and light off-road riders is Smart Air, the airbag vest equipped with the innovative Dainese D-Air® system, which represents the culmination of more than three decades of research and development, an advanced protector, capable of automatically detecting dangerous situations and activating in the space of a few milliseconds.

To present it, Dainese is launching an innovative, powerful advertising campaign to promote the adoption of airbags for everyone globally, on a daily basis – ten motorcycle riders, with different needs and riding styles, are involved in an accident and fall from their bikes to the rhythm of the famous music from Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker. Because of the airbag they all wear, they can face any unexpected occasion, lightheartedly and safely.

It’s a strong message – anyone who uses a motorcycle to satisfy their passion or for mobility needs an intelligent, comfortable protector, which can offer the highest level of safety without compromising freedom of movement. Protection is the ultimate freedom.

Dainese Smart Air meets this need perfectly. Incredibly light – the lightest electronic airbag on the market – protective and ergonomic, it can be worn both over and under a jacket, offering unprecedented versatility for any riding style. It activates automatically, without the need for manual operation, protecting riders in the most critical moments with seven front and rear back protectors. It means the freedom of maximum protection, every day, for everyone.

The heart of the D-Air® system is the Shield, an innovative airbag built with patented microfilament technology. This system allows a constant distance of 5 cm to be maintained between the walls of the bag, ensuring uniform protection over the entire coverage area. Due to the protection of the air, the airbag absorbs more than seven times more energy than traditional hardshell protective

gear.

This is all underpinned by a sophisticated algorithm, the result of more than 30 years of research, perfected through analysis of millions of kilometers traveled on the road, on the track and in every dynamic situation. The D-Air® electronic control unit detects and analyzes the data from the sensors 1,000 times per second, activating the system only in cases of real need, guaranteeing maximum reliability and precision.

Available from April at a price of €649, Smart Air is equipped with the revolutionary D-air® Road airbag with triple bag activation and an integrated gas generator that can easily be replaced completely independently. It is a certified Level 2 airbag on chest and back with a battery that can be recharged via a USB-C socket and that exceeds a duration of 12 hours’ continuous use.

For more details, visit the dedicated page on Dainese website