GIVI 50.3: the full-face helmet that has it all, including the price

With modern styling and a focus on maximum protection, the new 50.3 comes in both QUASAR and VISION versions to offer a safe and comfortable riding experience.

GIVI, a global leader in motorcycling equipment, expands its range of helmets with the launch of the 50.3, a full-face helmet made with high-strength thermoplastic material, designed for those seeking safety, comfort and modern design without compromising performance. Available in the QUASAR and VISION versions, this model stands out for its lightweight structure, excellent ventilation and high-quality finishes.

For more than 45 years, GIVI has established itself as a benchmark in the world of motorcycling, offering innovative solutions in motorcycling equipment. Its commitment to safety, design and functionality is reflected in each of its products, from cases and accessories to the latest generation of helmets. In this line, the brand expands its catalogue with the 50.3, an accessible full-face helmet that combines protection, comfort and a modern design, made for those who are looking for the best value for money, without sacrificing the essential features for their daily journeys.

Aerodynamic design and superior comfort

The GIVI 50.3 has been developed with a modern and sporty aesthetic, optimising aerodynamics to reduce wind resistance and improve stability on the road. Equipped with two shells, it guarantees an optimal fit in every size, ranging from XS to XXL.

To ensure maximum comfort on long journeys, the helmet has air intakes on the upper part and chin guard, as well as a rear extractor that maintains proper air circulation. Its removable and washable interior, together with its easy-to-adjust micrometric closure, make it a practical choice for everyday use.

Maximum comfort and safety on every journey

The 50.3 includes a specific windshield and a removable nose pad, providing greater protection in different weather conditions. What’s more, it features a Pinlock® Max Vision lens-ready visor, which helps maintain optimal visibility in any situation, reducing the possibility of fogging.

As usual at GIVI, safety is a priority. Its high-strength thermoplastic structure ensures effective impact absorption, meeting the highest standards of protection. That’s not all; it is approved according to ECE 22.06, the most stringent standard to date.

A version for every style

The GIVI 50.3 is available in three variants, adapted to different aesthetic preferences:

50.3 QUASAR : Available in three colours (matt black/titanium/yellow, titanium/red/black and white/black/red), this variant offers a sporty essence, ideal for riders looking for a helmet with character. On sale for £179.00.

: Available in (matt black/titanium/yellow, titanium/red/black and white/black/red), this variant offers a sporty essence, ideal for riders looking for a helmet with character. On sale for £179.00. 50.3 VISION : With five colour options (black/titanium/fuchsia, black/burgundy/red, black/titanium, matt black/titanium and white/blue/red), Stagráfica is committed to a dynamic and attractive design, but with a wider colour range for greater personalisation. On sale for £179.00.

: With (black/titanium/fuchsia, black/burgundy/red, black/titanium, matt black/titanium and white/blue/red), Stagráfica is committed to a dynamic and attractive design, but with a wider colour range for greater personalisation. On sale for £179.00. 50.3 SOLID COLOUR: Available in 4 colours (white, grey, matt titanium and matt black), this version is made for the most sober and elegant bikers. On sale for £170.00.

For more information about these products or any other accessories for your motorcycle visit www.givi.co.uk or call 01327 706220.