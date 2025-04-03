Relief at the pumps at last as fuel falls by 4p in March

Free myRAC app allows all drivers, whether RAC members or not, to find the cheapest fuel .

Petrol and diesel prices fell for the first time in six months in March, bringing relief to drivers as millions look forward to taking to the roads for a break over Easter, new RAC Fuel Watch data shows.*

At the end of March, the average price of a litre of unleaded stood at 136.03p – nearly 4p down (3.6p) on the cost at the start of the month (139.62p), and a price last seen in late November 2024. This means drivers are now paying £74.82 to fill a typical family-sized car with a 55-litre tank, nearly £2 less than they were at the beginning of March.

The average cost of a litre of diesel fell just as sharply, down 4p in March from 146.46p to 142.51p, its lowest since early December 2024. This makes the cost of filling a family-sized car with diesel stand at £78.38, £2.17 less than at the start of March.

But depending on where drivers fill up, they can make even greater savings by shopping around for fuel. RAC analysis of local pump price data shows that some supermarket and even non-supermarket forecourts are charging under 126p for a litre of unleaded – a whole 10p a litre less than the UK average, and a saving of nearly £5 a tank on a full fill-up. Diesel can be found for 131p a litre in some locations, an amazing 11p less than the UK average – a saving of £6 on tank.

It’s drivers in Northern Ireland who once again benefit from the lowest prices overall, with no motorist there paying any more than 137p a litre for petrol and 141p for diesel.

Prices fell in March as a result of the cost of oil dipping below $70 and wholesale fuel prices – those that retailers pay when buying the fuel in the first place – coming down soon afterwards. The underlying reason for these decreases was the growing concern about the global economic outlook.

Despite pump prices falling, the RAC believes they should have dropped further than they have, given the extent to which wholesale costs have fallen. Through most of March, these costs were at their lowest levels since early October, but with some retailers taking larger margins on the fuel they sell, this stopped pump prices coming down any further.

RAC head of policy Simon Williams said: “Drivers are finally seeing some relief from high pump prices, which has come at a good time with the start of the Easter school holidays this weekend and one of the biggest bank holidays of the year for travel in just over a fortnight’s time.

“It’s a shame prices on forecourts haven’t fallen further and faster, but this reflects the higher margins many retailers are now choosing to take – something the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) acknowledged earlier this week in its latest report. Ultimately, it’s drivers who lose out – especially those who live in areas where there’s little or no competition among forecourts. We hope the CMA’s new powers to scrutinise prices will be the catalyst for fairer prices everywhere, along with the Government forcing retailers to publish prices within 30 minutes of changing them.

“We also fear that today’s lower petrol and diesel prices could be rather short-lived. Crude oil prices are once again starting to edge up and if this is sustained, it’s likely to lead to higher wholesale costs and the end of falling pump prices. This is another reason it’s so important drivers shop around to ensure they pay the least they can for fuel.

“Our advice to drivers is to never pay more than the average prices we publish on RAC Fuel Watch as our analysis shows both petrol and diesel can be bought for considerably less. We urge drivers not to presume the forecourt they’ve visited for years is necessarily the cheapest anymore.

“Drivers, whether RAC members or not, can use the free myRAC app to locate the cheapest places to refuel whether at home or away. The app lets them save their favourite filling station for quick reference and clearly displays how competitive the price is by comparing it to the RAC’s UK Fuel Watch average.”

The online RAC Fuel Watch resource has more information about the average price of petrol and diesel at the big four supermarkets and at motorway services. It also features graphs showing average prices since 2000.

* UK average pump prices quoted are based on Competition and Markets Authority data from 1-31 March 2025