Cardo Systems partners with Roland Sands Design to launch its first-ever PACKTALK PRO RSD Limited Edition.

Iconic Customizer, Road Racer and Designer Joins Forces with Cardo for First-of-Its-Kind Collaboration, Infusing Elite Communication Technology with RSD’s Signature Design Style.

Cardo Systems, the leader in wireless communication solutions for powersports riders, proudly announces its first-ever limited edition PACKTALK PRO RSD, created in collaboration with renowned custom motorcycle builder, road racer and designer, Roland Sands, and his popular brand, Roland Sands Design. The exclusive release features a premium design by Roland Sands himself, featuring RSD’s signature design aesthetic, complete with its iconic colors and logo, packaging and custom carry bag. Limited to only 1,000 individually numbered and signed units, the PACKTALK PRO RSD Limited Edition combines Cardo’s cutting-edge communication technology with RSD’s unique aesthetic, crafted for passionate riders.

Cardo Systems has built its reputation on producing the most advanced and reliable motorcycle communication systems available. Partnering with RSD — a name synonymous with performance, craftsmanship, and innovation – further reinforces Cardo’s commitment to delivering high-performance products tailored for discerning motorcycle enthusiasts.

“Cardo has consistently set the standard for motorcycle communication technology, and our brands share a similar commitment to ultra-high performance and style. When the opportunity arose to create a limited edition together, we jumped at it,” said Roland Sands. “The PACKTALK PRO is hands down the best communicator on the market today, and we’re proud to be associated with Cardo’s advanced technology and innovation with a product that bears the RSD name.” Advertisement

The PACKTALK PRO RSD Limited Edition retains all the advanced features of the original PACKTALK PRO while incorporating RSD’s premium black-and-gold finish and signature branding. Each unit comes with a signed and numbered certificate of authenticity and an exclusive RSD carry bag.

Key Features Include:

Crash Detection System – An advanced three-part safety system integrating unit sensors, the Cardo Connect App, and Cardo Cloud for enhanced rider protection.

– An advanced three-part safety system integrating unit sensors, the Cardo Connect App, and Cardo Cloud for enhanced rider protection. 45mm JBL Speakers – Delivering arena-quality sound for music, calls, and intercom communication.

– Delivering arena-quality sound for music, calls, and intercom communication. Auto On/Off – Maximizing battery life by powering down when stationary and instantly reactivating when in motion.

– Maximizing battery life by powering down when stationary and instantly reactivating when in motion. Air Mount – Patented magnetic mount. Simple and secure.

Waterproof (IP67) – Built to withstand the toughest riding conditions.

– Built to withstand the toughest riding conditions. Live Bluetooth Intercom – Ensuring wideband sound and self-healing connection.

Natural Voice Operation – Just talk, and your unit will do the rest with simple commands for volume control, calls, and more.

“For two decades, we’ve been dedicated to enhancing the riding experience and pushing the industry forward with innovations that truly matter to riders,” said Dan Emodi, CMO of Cardo Systems. “This collaboration with RSD solidifies our commitment to delivering premium products that blend technology, safety, and design.”

The PACKTALK PRO RSD Limited Edition will be available in April at an MSRP of $499 / €519.95 and can be ordered directly from www.cardosystems.com.

For more information about Cardo Systems, and its full line-up of communication devices to fit all rider's budgets, visit cardosystems.com