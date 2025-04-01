Royal Enfield clocks its highest-ever 1 million annual sales milestone in a record-breaking year

Royal Enfield surpassed a historic 1 million annual sales milestone for the financial year ending March 31, 2025, the highest-ever in its history.

The record-breaking performance was fuelled by sustained demand for its capable and diverse products in both domestic and international markets. The company posted sales of 1,009,900 units in the past financial year, up 11% from FY 2023-24. March 2025 sales rose 34% to 101,021 units.

Domestic sales in the past financial year grew to 902,757 units from 834,795 units in FY24 while exports rose 37% to 107,143 units.

Speaking about the performance for the month of March 2025, B Govindarajan, Managing Director, Eicher Motors, and Chief Executive Officer, Royal Enfield said: “This year has been nothing short of extraordinary for Royal Enfield. Crossing the 1 million annual sales milestone, our highest ever, is a testament to how far we’ve come. From a time when 50,000 motorcycles a year felt like a big win to now setting new global benchmarks in the mid-size segment, our journey has been incredible. The overwhelming response to the Bullet Battalion Black and the new Classic 350, along with our ability to quickly adapt to rider feedback with new variants, made this our best year yet.



“On the global front, we’re expanding like never before. The launch of our Thailand Assembly Plant and entry into Bangladesh mark important steps in strengthening our international presence. Our new launches this year, including four game-changing motorcycles and our first step into electric mobility with the Flying Flea, have pushed the boundaries of what’s possible. Adding to this momentum, Royal Enfield was ranked highest in initial quality in the J.D. Power 2025 India Two-Wheeler Initial Quality Study, reaffirming our commitment to world-class craftsmanship. And as we enter our 125th year, this is just the beginning. The road ahead is filled with new opportunities, and we’re more excited than ever to keep shaping the future of motorcycling.”

MOTORCYCLE SALES Domestic Exports Total MARCH 2025 88,050 12,971 101,021 2024 66,044 9,507 75,551 Growth 33% 36% 34% YTD 2024-25 902,757 107,143 1,009,900 2023-24 834,795 77,937 912,732 Growth 8% 37% 11%

Key Highlights from the Year

Royal Enfield Topped JD Power Two-Wheeler Initial Quality Survey

The study, which measures Problems per 100 vehicles or PP100, rated Royal Enfield vehicles as the most reliable with owners reporting almost 20% fewer problems than the industry average (68 problems per 100 vehicles for RE as opposed to two-wheeler industry average of 86 problems per 100 vehicles).

Royal Enfield Unveiled ‘Flying Flea’, its Electric Motorcycle Brand

Royal Enfield introduced its dedicated EV brand, Flying Flea, at EICMA 2024 and in India, redefining City+ mobility. Inspired by the iconic 1940s Flying Flea, the lineup blends classic design with cutting-edge EV technology. Set to launch by 2026, it includes the retro-futuristic FF-C6 and the scrambler-styled FF-S6, bringing Royal Enfield’s legacy into the electric era.

Royal Enfield Launched the Guerrilla 450

Royal Enfield introduced the Guerrilla 450, a premium modern roadster powered by the new and advanced 452cc Sherpa engine. Engineered for spirited performance, it comes in three variants, Analogue, Dash and Flash, across five vibrant colourways.

Royal Enfield Introduced the Bear 650

Royal Enfield introduced the Bear 650, a scrambler with a ‘60s soul, inspired by Eddie Mulder’s legendary 1960 Big Bear Run victory. Based on the Interceptor 650, it features authentic scrambler styling and is powered by Royal Enfield’s renowned 650cc parallel twin, delivering a raw, uncompromising ride.

Royal Enfield Launched Classic 650

Royal Enfield launched the Classic 650 in India at ₹3.37 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai). Available in Classic, Hotrod and Chrome variants, it comes in four colors—Vallam Red, Bruntingthorpe Blue, Teal and Black Chrome. Staying true to the Classic series legacy, it blends timeless design with modern engineering.

Royal Enfield Launched the Goan Classic 350

Royal Enfield unveiled the Goan Classic 350, a bobber-inspired tribute to the free-spirited moto-culture of the ’70s. Powered by a 349cc air-oil cooled engine, it blends Classic charm with bold bobber styling. Launched in Goa at Motoverse, it is available in four vibrant single and dual-toned colourways priced at INR 2,35,000/- and INR 2,38,000/- respectively.

Royal Enfield Launched the 2024 Classic 350

Royal Enfield launched the 2024 Classic 350, staying true to its mission of accessible elegance, with seven striking colorways across five variants—Heritage, Heritage Premium, Signals, Dark, and Chrome. The launch also introduced the Factory Custom Programme, a first-of-its-kind personalization studio, allowing riders to bring their design vision to life.

Royal Enfield inaugurated New Assembly Plant in Thailand

Royal Enfield inaugurated its first fully owned CKD assembly plant outside India in Samut Prakan, Bangkok. Spanning 57,000 sq. ft. with a 30,000-unit annual capacity, it strengthened the brand’s commitment to Thailand and APAC. This marked Royal Enfield’s sixth CKD unit globally, joining plants in Argentina, Colombia, Brazil, Bangladesh and Nepal.

Royal Enfield Set Up New Manufacturing Unit in Bangladesh

Royal Enfield commenced operations of its Manufacturing Unit (Category 2) and flagship showroom in Bangladesh, focusing on local production and assembly of the Hunter 350, Meteor 350, Classic 350, and Bullet 350. The brand also announced plans to set up a new CKD unit in Brazil by January 2025, expanding its presence in the automotive market.

Royal Enfield Launched Scram 440

Royal Enfield introduced the Scram 440, an ADV crossover built for city commutes and off-road rides. Powered by a 443cc engine with a six-speed gearbox, it features alloy wheels with tubeless tires, LED headlights and switchable ABS, combining durability with modern convenience.

Royal Enfield Concluded Motoverse 2024

Royal Enfield wrapped up Motoverse 2024 with 10,000 attendees, unveiling the Goan Classic 350, Scram 440, FT450 flat-track racer and the Slide School Cup’s India debut. The event featured motorsport action, MotoReel talks, live performances and exclusive brews, celebrating camaraderie and adventure.

Royal Enfield Opened First Green Pit Stop in Ladakh

Royal Enfield unveiled Camp Kharu, its first Green Pit Stop on the Leh-Manali highway, promoting sustainable travel and local empowerment. Run by six trained local women, the eco-friendly camp features a café with Ladakhi cuisine, exhibition spaces and public facilities, all built with sustainable rammed earth architecture.