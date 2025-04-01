Triumph Shares 2025 Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride Prize

As fundraising for the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride 2025 kicks off, Triumph Motorcycles is encouraging all riders to raise as many funds as possible by rewarding the overall top three fundraisers and the Gentlefolk Prize Winner, with a Triumph Modern Classic motorcycle of their choice.

Registrations are now open for The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR), the world’s largest charity event for classic and vintage motorcycle enthusiasts, which takes place simultaneously on Sunday 18 May 2025 across the world.

Supported by Triumph Motorcycles for the 12th year, the top fundraiser will win a legendary Scrambler 1200 Icon Edition, and Triumph will be offering the winner a choice between the X or XE model. This exclusive Modern Classic, and the ultimate motorcycle to turn heads at the DGR, the Scrambler 1200 Icon Edition has an unmatched presence. Adding a touch of elegance from Triumph’s rich heritage, the iconic gold 1907 Triumph script logo on the tank gives this modern classic a vintage style. Beautifully finished in a striking Sapphire Black and Aluminium Silver paint scheme, with hand-painted gold lining and signed by the artist, the Scrambler 1200 XE Icon Edition blends the style and classic versatility of the Scrambler.

The second two top fundraisers and the Gentlefolk Prize winner will each be rewarded with a Triumph Modern Classic of their choice; a characterful, iconic, elegant motorcycle, built for the ride.

Additionally, a limited-edition clothing collection featuring both the DGR and Triumph brands has been launched to support this year’s ride and 15% of every sale will be donated to DGR, supporting Movember.

Participants who join Team Triumph, a dedicated rider’s group, will be joining Triumph’s global community whilst raising money, and the top five fundraisers in the Triumph DGR Riders Group will be rewarded with all the items in this year’s DGR & Triumph Collection.

Paul Stroud, Chief Commercial Officer, Triumph Motorcycles said: “This year, we will be rewarding the highest fundraiser with an iconic motorcycle; the Scrambler 1200 Icon Edition, as well as a number of other prizes for fundraising efforts. With these prizes, we hope to unite passionate Triumph riders across the world on 18 May to join Team Triumph, dress dapper, raise money for the cause and enjoy the ride.”

